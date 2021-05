PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' soccer wins 4A playoff opener in 3OT

AIKEN, S.C.— Emma O’Malley's corner kick that went off the goalkeeper's hands and into the net with one minute left in triple overtime gave West Florence's girls' soccer team a 2-1 win at South Aiken in Wednesday's first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The Knights tied the game at 1 late in the first half on a Norah Abbott goal and assist by Riley Garr.

Teammate Anya Bergfeld had 23 saves for the Knights, who next play at James Island Charter.

BOYS' SOCCER

Swansea 4

Lake City 1

LAKE CITY, S.C.— Lake City’s Irvin Fajardo scored the only goal in the Panthers' 3A playoff loss.

BASEBALL

Pee Dee Academy 19

Lee Academy 1 (5)

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.