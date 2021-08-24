PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' tennis sweeps Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. − Kate Sansbury defeated Lucy McIver at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 to help lead West Florence to a 6-0 win over Sumter in girls' tennis action Tuesday.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Lucy McIver 6-2, 6-1; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Anna Allen 6-0, 6-2; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Mary Helen Hines 6-0, 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Demi Wang 6-0, 6-1; Kessler Richardson 6-0, 6-1..
DOUBLES
Amy Smith/ Caroline Collins (WF) def. Kaitlyn Kopp/ Bella Riggs 6-0, 6-0.
Trinity Collegiate 8
Cardinal Newman 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McKenzie Davis defeated Gabi Pryor at No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Gabi Pryor 6-0, 6-0; Allie Murrel (TCS) def. Ella Fallaw 6-0, 6-0; Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Hope Commins 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Madeline Fallaw 6-1, 6-1; Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Madeline Thomas 6-0, 6-1; Eloise Huffer (TCS) def. Mitra Haj-Hariri 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
McKay/ Swink (TCS) def. Pryor/ E. Fallaw 8-3; Commins/ M. Fallaw (CN) def. Hyman/ Sophie Belk 8-3; Penelope Kremidas/ Hupfer (TCS) def. M.Fallaw/ Thomas 8-5.
Florence Christian 8
Lee Academy 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Alexis Aikens defeated Anna McPherson at No. 1 singles 8-0.
SINGLES
Alexis Aikens (FCS) def. Anna McPherson 8-0; Lauren Hucks (FCS) def. Sydney Watson 9-7; Bette Brunson (FCS) def. Taylin Mizenhimmer 5-0; Elise Hicks (FCS) def. Carson Hall 8-1;Cam. Camila Canavati (FCS) def. Mary Parnell 8-0; Peyton Huggins (FCS) def. Zoe Hodge 8-2.
DOUBLES
Caroline Owens / Elise (FCS) def. McPherson/ Watson forfeit; Mizenhimmer/ Hall (LA) def. Brunson/ Grainger 8-5; Camilla C./ L.Granger (FCS) def.Parnell/ Hodge 8-2.
Cheraw 4
McBee 2
MCBEE, S.C. — Cheraw’s Carmen Yancey defeated Arica Eason at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0.
McBee’s Raegan Griggs defeated Mallorie Rollins in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Raegan Griggs (M) def. Mallorie Rollins 6-0, 6-0; Carmen Yancey (C) def. Arica Eason 6-1, 6-0; Grace Wiloughby ( C) def. Emily Olmedo 6-3, 6-0; Candice Wright ( C) def. Hanna McLeod 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Harpe (C) def. Jordan Moore 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Griggs/ Arica Eason (M) def. Rollings/ Carmen Yancey 6-4, 6-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Carolina Academy 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had 11 aces, three kills, one block and 16 assists in the 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 win.
ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 11, Gracen Bradley 4, Cassie McLean 3.
KILLS: CA: G. Bradley 9, Ruby Kate Amos 4, A.G. Bradley 3, Maggie Johnson 3.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 1.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 16.
The King’s Academy 3
Emmanuel Christian 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. —The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had three aces and 14 assists in the 25-19, 25-9, 25-13 win.
Emmanuel’s Hannah Cassidy and Emma Shy each had four aces.
ACES: ECS: Hannah Cassidy 4, Emma Shy 4. TKA: Meredith Hoover 3, Frances Padgett 5, Kaiden Doriety 3.
KILLS: ECS: Izzy Grove 2. TKA: Eve Driggers 4, Emma Newton 3, Caitlyn Cooksey 3.
Johnsonville 3
Georgetown 1
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville defeated Georgetown 25-23, 25-18, 18-25 and 25-21.
Cardinal Newman 3
Trinity Collegiate 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate fell to Cardinal Newman 25-8, 25-12 and 25-15.
Florence Christian 3
Heathwood Hall 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence Christian's Bradley Brown had five aces, seven kills and nine digs in the 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 win.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore four aces, 11 kills, 16 digs and six assists.
ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 5, Kaitlyn Fore 4, Hilton Broach 5, Sofie Purvis 6, Madison Munn 2, Z'Neil Middleton 2.
KILLS: FCS: Brown 7, Fore 11, Broach 5.
DIGS: FCS: Brown 9, Fore 16, Broach 21, Jordan Smith 8, Munn 3, Middleton 3,
ASSISTS: FCS: Fore 6, Broach 15.
NEXT GAMES: FCS will host Marlboro Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: FCS 3-0.