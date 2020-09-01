PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' tennis sweeps Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — Maggie Murrell defeated Valeria Santiago in No.1 singles by the scores of 6-1, 7-5 to lead West Florence's girls' tennis team to a 6-0 win over Wilson on Tuesday night.
The Knights’ sweep the Tigers in singles and doubles.
SINGLES
Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Valeria Santiago 6-1, 7-5; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Ridgely Jackson 6-1, 6-0 ; Emily King (WF) def.Alysha Moody 6-1, 6-3 ; Mattie Segars (WF) def.Meredith Leach 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Kennedy Horne/ Emma Watford (WF) def. Samantha Wong/ Margaret Milligan 6-1, 6-3.
RECORD: WF 1-0. W 0-1.
Carolina Academy 9
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Grace Weaver defeated Kaia Thomson in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Kaia Thomson 6-0, 6-0; Lake Killman (CA) def. Alexis Aiken 6-0, 6-1; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Katelyn Turner 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Chloe Canavati 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Killman (CA) def. Thomson/ Taylor Jordan 8-0; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Turner/ Eva Knight 8-0; Brown/ Madison Franks (CA) def. Hucks/ Camila Canavati 8-0.
RECORD: CA 3-0. FCS 0-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Carolina Academy 3
The King’s Academy 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons had three aces, seven kills and A block in the Bobcats' 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 win over The King’s Academy.
Carolina Academy teammate Anniston Turner added 13 kills and a block.
The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton had three aces, three kills and three blocks.
ACES – CA: Vandi Timmons 3, Casie Mclean 2, Anna Grace Bradley 2. TKA: Audrey Beaton 3, Meredith Hoover 1.
KILLS – CA: V.Timmons 7, Anniston Turner 13. TKA: Aud. Beaton 3, Abby Beaton 6, Emma Newton 4, Hoover 3.
BLOCK – CA: Timmons 1, Turner 1. TKA: Au. Beaton 3.
ASSISTS – CA: Bradley 17. TKA: Hoover 10.
RECORDS: TKA 3-2, 0-1 SCISA Region 4-2A. CA 2-0, 1-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.
Florence Christian 3
Thomas Sumter 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart had four aces and three kills in the Eagles' 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 win.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had three aces and one kill.
ACES – FCS: Kylie Stewart 4, Kaitlyn Fore 3, Natalie Smith 1, Sofia Purvis 1.
KILLS – FCS: Stewart 3, Emily Eason 2, Fore 1, Bradley Brown 7, Hilton Broach 1.
BLOCK – FCS: Brown 3.
ASSISTS – Jessie Weatherford 5, Smith 5, Mary Margaret-Sterling 1.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Heathwood Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: FCS 4-0.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Conway Christian 0
CONWAY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had three aces and eight digs in the Golden Eagles' 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 victory.
Teammate Gracyn Hyatt added four aces.
The Golden Eagles improved to 2-3, 1-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.
Marlboro County 3
Hannah- Pamplico 1
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Marlboro County defeated Hannah-Pamplico 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10.
