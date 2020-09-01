 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' tennis sweeps Wilson
0 comments
Tuesday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' tennis sweeps Wilson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
West Florence vs. Wilson Tennis

West Florence's Maggie Murrell takes aim at returning a volley at the West Florence Knights vs. Wilson Tigers tennis match on September 1, 2020 at the West Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Maggie Murrell defeated Valeria Santiago in No.1 singles by the scores of 6-1, 7-5 to lead West Florence's girls' tennis team to a 6-0 win over Wilson on Tuesday night.

The Knights’ sweep the Tigers in singles and doubles.

SINGLES

Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Valeria Santiago 6-1, 7-5; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Ridgely Jackson 6-1, 6-0 ; Emily King (WF) def.Alysha Moody 6-1, 6-3 ; Mattie Segars (WF) def.Meredith Leach 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Kennedy Horne/ Emma Watford (WF) def. Samantha Wong/ Margaret Milligan 6-1, 6-3.

RECORD: WF 1-0. W 0-1.

Carolina Academy 9

Florence Christian 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Grace Weaver defeated Kaia Thomson in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Kaia Thomson 6-0, 6-0; Lake Killman (CA) def. Alexis Aiken 6-0, 6-1; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Katelyn Turner 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Chloe Canavati 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Weaver/ Killman (CA) def. Thomson/ Taylor Jordan 8-0; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Turner/ Eva Knight 8-0; Brown/ Madison Franks (CA) def. Hucks/ Camila Canavati 8-0.

RECORD: CA 3-0. FCS 0-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Carolina Academy 3

The King’s Academy 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons had three aces, seven kills and A block in the Bobcats' 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 win over The King’s Academy.

Carolina Academy teammate Anniston Turner added 13 kills and a block.

The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton had three aces, three kills and three blocks.

ACES – CA: Vandi Timmons 3, Casie Mclean 2, Anna Grace Bradley 2. TKA: Audrey Beaton 3, Meredith Hoover 1.

KILLS – CA: V.Timmons 7, Anniston Turner 13. TKA: Aud. Beaton 3, Abby Beaton 6, Emma Newton 4, Hoover 3.

BLOCK – CA: Timmons 1, Turner 1. TKA: Au. Beaton 3.

ASSISTS – CA: Bradley 17. TKA: Hoover 10.

RECORDS: TKA 3-2, 0-1 SCISA Region 4-2A. CA 2-0, 1-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.

Florence Christian 3

Thomas Sumter 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart had four aces and three kills in the Eagles' 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 win.

Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had three aces and one kill.

ACES – FCS: Kylie Stewart 4, Kaitlyn Fore 3, Natalie Smith 1, Sofia Purvis 1.

KILLS – FCS: Stewart 3, Emily Eason 2, Fore 1, Bradley Brown 7, Hilton Broach 1.

BLOCK – FCS: Brown 3.

ASSISTS – Jessie Weatherford 5, Smith 5, Mary Margaret-Sterling 1.

NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Heathwood Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday.

RECORDS: FCS 4-0.

Pee Dee Academy 3

Conway Christian 0

CONWAY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had three aces and eight digs in the Golden Eagles' 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 victory.

Teammate Gracyn Hyatt added four aces.

The Golden Eagles improved to 2-3, 1-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.

Marlboro County 3

Hannah- Pamplico 1

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Marlboro County defeated Hannah-Pamplico 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert