PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' tennis, volleyball bow out of 4A playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ada Grace Brown and Sophia Broomall defeated Kate Sansbury and Kennedy Horne in No.1 singles 6-1, 6-1 to give James Island a 4-3 win over West Florence in the opening round of the Class 4A girls' tennis state playoffs Thursday.
The Knights’ Emma Watford defeated Kaya McDonagh in No. 5 singles 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Ada Grace Brown 6-3, 6-4; Sophia Broomall (JI) def. Elle Brannon 6-1, 6-3; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Emilie Demosthenos 6-2, 6-4; Sabrina Moore (JI) def. Mattie Segars 7-6(7-2), 3-6, 10-8; Emma Watford (WF) def. Kaya McDonagh 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
DOUBLES
Grace Brown/ Broomall (JI) def. Sansbury/ Horne 6-1, 6-1; Lexi Strange/ Savannah Smith (JI) def. Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith 6-4, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
James Island 3
West Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — James Island ended West Florence's season with a 25-7, 25-17 and 25-9 victory in the opening round of the Class 4A state volleyball playoffs.
Jordyn Parr had an ace and 12 digs to lead the Knights.
ACES: WF:Jordyn Perry 1, Elizabeth White 1, Abigail Parr 1.
KILLS: WF: Rachel Howard 3, Rion Caldwell 8, White 6, Monica Schenk 2, Michaela Hayes 1.
ASSISTS:WF: Rachel Herod 13, Reagan Dubose 5, Sara Temple 2.
BLOCKS: WF: Caldwell 1, Hayes 1, Schenk 2.
DIGS:WF: Perry 12, White 9, Hayes 2, R.Dubose 2, Ali Meeker 1, Logan Moore 3, Madi Dubose 2, Howard 1, Caldwell 1.
RECORD: WF: 6-10.
North Augusta 3
Wilson 0
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — North Augusta earned a 25-10, 25-16 and 25-15 victory over Wilson in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Oceanside Collegiate 3
Marlboro County 0
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Oceanside Collegiate defeated Marlboro County 25-4, 25-6 and 25-7 in Class 3A state playoffs.
Bishop England 3
Lake City 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bishop England defeated Lake City 25-3, 25-3 and 25-2 in the Class 3A state playoffs.
Buford 3
Latta 0
LATTA, S.C. — Buford defeated Latta 25-8, 25-5 and 25-9 in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Pelion 3
Kingstree 0
PELION, S.C. — Pelion defeated Kingstree 25-8, 25-10 and 25-13 in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 3
Lee Central 2
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Ridgeland-Hardeeville earned a 24-26, 25-13, 25-21, 17-25 and 15-8 victory over Lee Central in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Gray Collegiate 3
Cheraw 0
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gray Collegiate earned a 25-15, 25-3 and 25-6 victory over Cheraw in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Chesterfield 3