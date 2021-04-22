PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence golf wins tri-match vs. South Florence, Darlington

DILLON, S.C. — Shekinah Murphy scored from third on a passed ball to give Dillon a 5-4 win in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ny Wilson led the Wildcats going 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.

Teammate Abby Bristow went 1 for 4 with a triple and Paige Sherman went 1 for 4 with a double.

L;201;010;000;—;4;10;2

D;100;102;001;—;5;6;2

WP: Paige Sherman(9 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Hand (8 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K).

LEADING HITTERS – D: Ny Wilson 2-4, 2B, 3B; Abby Bristow 1-4, 3B; Paige Sherman 1-4, 2B; Cierra Grice 1-4; Sherman 1-4; Jenascia Lester 1-3.

Marlboro Academy 15

Dillon Christian 5 (5)

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Teammate Anna Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Dillon Christian’s Savannah Sherman went 1 for 3 with a double.

Teammate Kendall Martinez went 2 for 3 with an RBI.