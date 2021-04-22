PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence golf wins tri-match vs. South Florence, Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jack Seward shot a 38 to earn medalist and lead West Florence to a tri-match victory over South Florence and Darlington on Thursday at Traces Golf Club.
West finished with a score of 167 followed by the Bruins (180) and the Falcons (209).
South Florence’s Seth Evans shot a 39.
Darlington’s Joseph Andrews shot a 47.
WEST FLORENCE (167)
Jack Seward 38, Drew Flynn 43, Chapman White 43, Danny Thompson 43.
SOUTH FLORENCE (180)
Seth Evans 39, Jack Holt 42, Caleb Clary 49, Landon Corbett 50.
DARLINGTON (209)
Joseph Andrews 47,Brantley Witherspoon 50, Royce Blackmon 50, Sean Lamb 62.
GIRLS' SOCCER
The King's Academy 4
Maranatha 1
FLORENCE, S.C. − The King's Academy's Ashley Law had eight saves in her first time in goal.
Meredith Hoover had two goals and two assists for the Lions while Leah Moya-Mendez and Megan Woods both added a goal. Abby Beaton had an assist.
TKA improves to 5-5 and will host Christian Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
Camden 6
West Florence 0
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden’s Slade Funderburke defeated Ben Richbourg in No.2 singles 6-1, 6-1.
SINGLES
David Pope (CAM) def. JR Dawkins forfeit; Slade Funderburke(CAM) def. Ben Richbourg 6-1, 6-1; Hank Greenway (CAM) def. Michael Schiesz 6-1, 6-1; Wilson Nash (CAM) def. Alex Moore 6-1, 6-2; Mac Long (CAM) def. Tallon Cannon 7-5, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Will Grambach/ Lake Baltierra (CAM) def. Jonathan Braddock/ Matthew Brasington 6-4, 6-4.
SOFTBALL
Dillon 5
Loris 4 (9)
DILLON, S.C. — Shekinah Murphy scored from third on a passed ball to give Dillon a 5-4 win in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Ny Wilson led the Wildcats going 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.
Teammate Abby Bristow went 1 for 4 with a triple and Paige Sherman went 1 for 4 with a double.
L;201;010;000;—;4;10;2
D;100;102;001;—;5;6;2
WP: Paige Sherman(9 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Hand (8 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Ny Wilson 2-4, 2B, 3B; Abby Bristow 1-4, 3B; Paige Sherman 1-4, 2B; Cierra Grice 1-4; Sherman 1-4; Jenascia Lester 1-3.
Marlboro Academy 15
Dillon Christian 5 (5)
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.
Teammate Anna Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Dillon Christian’s Savannah Sherman went 1 for 3 with a double.
Teammate Kendall Martinez went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
DCS;112;10;—;5;6;4
MA;213;09;—;15;11;5
WP: Makayla Parks (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Savannah Sherman (4 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 6 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – DCS: Erika Williamson 1-1; Sherman 1-3, 2B; Kendall Martinez 2-3, 1 RBI; Kia Walters 1-3, 1 RBI. MA: Madsion Carriker 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Mattie Liles 1-4, 2 RBI; Makayla Parks 1-4; Sara White 3-3, 2 2B,3 RBI; Jadyn DeHart 1-2; Anna Smith 2-3, 2 RBI; Ava Edmondson 2-3.