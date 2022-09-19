PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence, Johnsonville girls' tennis teams pick up wins

West Florence 6
Carolina Academy 1
SINGLES
Mattie Segars (WF) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 6-2, 6-1; Emma Watford (WF) def. Ashlee Matthews 6-0, 6-2; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Esther Campbell 6-2, 6-4; Carlie Anne Smith (CA) def. Kessler Richardson 6-7(5-7), 7-5, 10-3; Lillian Guerrero (WF) def. Allie Keith Coker 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Isabella Talbert/ Caroline Collins (WF) def. Blythe Smith/ Maggie Hunt 6-0, 6-1; Segars/ Watford (WF) def. Cameron/ Matthews 8-3.
Johnsonville 6
Green Sea Floyds 1
SINGLES
Nicole Cook (J) def Carys Cribb 6-0, 6-2; Jocelyn Shelley (GSF) def. Lilly Margaret Driggers 6-3, 7-5; Mackenzie Lawrimore (J) def Kennedy Collins 7-5, 2-6,10-5;Faith Bardon (J) def Laney Garris6-3, 6-2; Lila Kate Leviner (J) def Carrington Cribb 6-3, 6-2
DOUBLES
Cook / Driggers (J) def. Cribb/ Shelley 8-3;Sophia Cook /Mallory Prosser (J) def Shelley/ Clark 6-2, 6-1.
RECORD: J 6-1, 3-1.