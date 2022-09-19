 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence, Johnsonville girls' tennis teams pick up wins

  • Updated
WEST FLORENCE LOGO.jpg

West Florence 6

Carolina Academy 1

SINGLES

Mattie Segars (WF) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 6-2, 6-1; Emma Watford (WF) def. Ashlee Matthews 6-0, 6-2; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Esther Campbell 6-2, 6-4; Carlie Anne Smith (CA) def. Kessler Richardson 6-7(5-7), 7-5, 10-3; Lillian Guerrero (WF) def. Allie Keith Coker 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Isabella Talbert/ Caroline Collins (WF) def. Blythe Smith/ Maggie Hunt 6-0, 6-1; Segars/ Watford (WF) def. Cameron/ Matthews 8-3.

Johnsonville 6

Green Sea Floyds 1

SINGLES

Nicole Cook (J) def Carys Cribb 6-0, 6-2; Jocelyn Shelley (GSF) def. Lilly Margaret Driggers 6-3, 7-5; Mackenzie Lawrimore (J) def Kennedy Collins 7-5, 2-6,10-5;Faith Bardon (J) def Laney Garris6-3, 6-2; Lila Kate Leviner (J) def Carrington Cribb 6-3, 6-2

DOUBLES

Cook / Driggers (J) def. Cribb/ Shelley 8-3;Sophia Cook /Mallory Prosser (J) def Shelley/ Clark 6-2, 6-1.

RECORD: J 6-1, 3-1.

