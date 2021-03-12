PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence soccer squad shut out Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C.— Jack Kitchens scored three goals and had an assist to lead West Florence to a 7-0 win over Wilson in boys' soccer action at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Teammates Hunter Santoscoy, Josh Walton, Drew Shaw and Floyd Goodstein each had a goal.
GOALS: WF: Jack Kitchens 3, Hunter Santoscoy, Josh Walton, Drew Shaw, Floyd Goodstein.
ASSISTS: WF:Goodstein, Shaw, Kitchens, Zack Way.
SAVES:WF: Way 1, Gabe Crowe 2.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Florence 5
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C.— West Florence defeated Wilson 5-0 at Freedom Florence.
BASEBALL
Hartsville 5
Georgetown 3
GEORGETOWN, S.C.— Hartsville’s Chapman Parks went 1 for 3 with two RBI at the IP Classic at Georgetown HS.
Teammate Owen Taylor went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
G 000;000;3 — 3;4;1
H 012;002;x — 5;5;0
WP — Owen Taylor (6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). LP — Carter Sheridan ( 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K)
LEADING HITTERS — H: Ryan Jordan 1-4; Taylor 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ashani McFarland 2-2; Chapman Parker 1-3, 2 RRI.
St. James 2
Lake City 0
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.— A Lake City error allowed both of St. James' runs to score as the Panthers were shut out at the Coastal Invitational at Waccamaw HS.
LCHS' Trey Bright limited the Sharks to one hit and struck out six.
LC 000;00 — 0;3;2
STJ 100;200;x — 2;1;2
Laurence Manning 4
Trinity Collegiate 3 (9)
MANNING, S.C.— Laurence Manning’s Gabe Harris' single scored Jackson Brown from third to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the ninth.
The Swampcats tied the game in the same inning on a Brown single to score Austin Gedding from third.
Trinity scored two runs in the top of the ninth to take a 3-1 lead.
The Titans’ Bennett Meadows went 1 for 4 with a home run and one RBI.
Laurence Manning’s Brown went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
TCS 000;001:002 — 3;7;1
LMA 000;100;003 — 4;8;1
WP — Hunter Vohs (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP — Lucas Morgan (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)
LEADING HITTERS — TCS: Bennett Meadows 1-4, HR, 1 RBI; Jacob Adams 1-4; Tucker Galloway 1-3; Kam Rheuark 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Cam Jordan 1-4; Nicholas Romanoli 1-4, 1 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-3. LMA: Jackson Brown 2-5, 2 RBI; Gabe Harris 2-5, 2B, 1 RBI; Austin Geddings 2-4; Mickey Jordan 1-3, 1 RBI.
Florence Christian 11
Dillon Christian 4
FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan went 1 for 2 with three RBI.
On the Mound Jordan pitched 6 ⅔ IP allowing one run, three hits and striking out 16.
Dillon Christian’s Cooper Lane went 2 for 3 with a double.
DCS 300;010;0 — 4;3;5
FCS 320;321;x — 11;8;3
WP — Robbie Jordan ( 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 16 K). LP — Cooper Lane ( 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)
LEADING HITTERS — DCS: Lane 2-3, 2B; Jacob Conner 1-3. FCS:Clayton Bochette -1, 2B, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 1-4, 2 RBI; Robbie Jordan 1-2, 3 RBI; Austin Howard 1-4; Daniel Coates 1-1; Harrison Forehead 1-2, 1 RBI; Tanner Lewis 2-3.
Pee Dee Academy 17
Carolina Academy 0 (4)
LAKE CITY, S.C.— Pee Dee Academy’s Gabe Estes went 1 for 2 with three RBI.
Carolina Academy’s Matt Gaskins went 1 for 2.
PDA 057;5 — 17;4;0
CA 000;0 — 0;1;3
WP — Reyn Watson ( 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K). LP — Matt Gaskins ( 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)
LEADING HITTERS — PDA:Gabe Estes 1-2, 3 RBI; Cam Weston 1-2, 1 RBI; Landyn Tyler 1-3. CA: Gaskins 1-2.
Lee Academy 12
Calhoun Academy 0 (5)
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C.— Lee Academy’s Keaton Price went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Teammate Josh Kirven went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
LA 003;63 — 12;8;0
CA 000;00 — 0;3;5
WP — Jenkins McCullum ( 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP — Matt Layton (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)
LEADING HITTERS — LA: Lucas Freidenberger 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Josh Kirven 2-4, 2 RBI; McCullum 2-4, 1 RBI; Keaton Price 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Logan Arrants 1-2, 2B.
Williamsburg Academy 13
Marlboro Academy 0 (5)
KINGSTREE, S.C.— Williamsburg Academy’s Blaine McFaddin pitched a five-inning perfect game and struck out 13 batters.
McFaddin went 1 for 1 with three RBI at the plate.
Teammate Will McCutchen went 1 for 2 with two RBI.
MA 000;00 — 0;0;4
WA 214;6x — 13;7;0
WP — Blaine McFaddin (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K). LP — Clemmons ( 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)
LEADING HITTERS —WA: Will McCuthen 1-2, 2 RBI; McFaddin 1-1, 3 RBI; Stone Robert Coward 2-2, 1 RBI; Josh Stone 1-1; Greyson Moore 1-3.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 6
Williamsburg Academy 1
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Darlington’s Alayna Williamson went 2 for 3 with two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Ashton Goodwin went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
WA 000;01 — 1;4;3
D 103;02 — 6;7;0
WP — Madie Andrews( 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K). LP — Nelley Lamb ( 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)
LEADING HITTERS — D: Naya Jones 1-2, 2B; Katelyn Church 1-2, 3B; Alayna Williamson 2-3, 2 RBI; AshtoN Goodwin 1-3, 2 RBI. WA: Nelley Lamb 3-3; McCants 1-2, 1 RBI.
Darlington 5
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Darlington’s Naya Jones went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Ashton Goodwin went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
D 003;11 — 5;8;2
B-E 000;00 — 0;2;0
WP — Madie Andrews ( 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP — Moody ( 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K)
LEADING HITTERS — D: Naya Jones 2-4, 2B, 3B; Alyana Williamson 1-2, 1 RBI; Andrews 1-2; Ashton Goodwin 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Amber Rogers 1-2, 1 RBI; Savannah Evans 1-1.
Marlboro Academy 11
Lewisville 10
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Marlboro Academy’s Makayla Parks went 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Madison Carriker went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
L 702;1 — 10;8;6
MA 340;4 — 11;8;2
WP — Madison Dixon ( 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP — Rollings ( 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)
LEADING HITTERS — MA: Madison Carriker 3-3, 2 RBI; Makayla Parks 3-3, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Jadyn DeHart 2-2, 1 RBI.
Conway 6
Marlboro Academy 4
EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Marlboro Academy’s Madison Dixon went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.
Teammate Mattie Liles went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
C 300;003— 6;8;0
MA 003; 001— 4;5;4
WP — Krajc ( 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP — Makayla Parks ( 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)
LEADING HITTERS — MA: Parks 1-3, HR, 1 RBI; Madison Dixon 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Mattie Liles 1-3, 2 RBI; Jadyn DeHart 1-3.
Hammond 7
Florence Christian 6
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Florence Christian’s Katelyn Turner went 1 for 3 with a double.
Teammate Payton White went 1 for 4 with two RBI.
LEADING HITTERS — FCS: Katelyn Turner 1-3, 2B; Emily Eason 2-3; Sydney Jacobs 1-4; Gabby Perez 1-3, 1 RBI; Payton White 1-4, 2 RBI.