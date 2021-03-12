PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence soccer squad shut out Wilson

G 000;000;3 — 3;4;1

H 012;002;x — 5;5;0

WP — Owen Taylor (6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). LP — Carter Sheridan ( 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K)

LEADING HITTERS — H: Ryan Jordan 1-4; Taylor 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ashani McFarland 2-2; Chapman Parker 1-3, 2 RRI.

St. James 2

Lake City 0

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.— A Lake City error allowed both of St. James' runs to score as the Panthers were shut out at the Coastal Invitational at Waccamaw HS.

LCHS' Trey Bright limited the Sharks to one hit and struck out six.

LC 000;00 — 0;3;2

STJ 100;200;x — 2;1;2

Laurence Manning 4

Trinity Collegiate 3 (9)

MANNING, S.C.— Laurence Manning’s Gabe Harris' single scored Jackson Brown from third to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the ninth.