PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence softball tops Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — Abby Gibbs went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI to help lead West Florence to a 10-2 win over Wilson in softball action Thursday.

Teammate Amaura Burgess went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Wilson’s Ainsley McKay went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

WF 251;000;2— 10;10;0

W 000;101;0— 2;8;3

WP — Ali Meeker ( 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 13 K). LP — Maddie Scott ( 7 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K).

LEADING HITTERS —WF: Amaura Burgess 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Mia Boykin 1-3; Annalia Cooke 1-4, 1 RBI; Abby Gibbs 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Mya Goodman 1-4; Ru Ellison 1-1, 1 RBI; Ashlyn Daisy 1-4. W: Naudia Price 1-4; Makayla Briggs 1-4; Brandi Gayle 2-4; Lauryn Harrell 1-4; Ainsley McKay 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Christina Cain 1-2.

Dillon 11

Waccamaw 0 (5)

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Abby Bristow went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.

Teammate Cierra Grice went 3 for 4 with an RBI.