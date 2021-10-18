PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence, South Florence girls' golf teams qualify for state

FLORENCE, S.C. — At the Country Club of South Carolina, South Florence shot a 386, and West Florence a 392 to earn the Class 4A lower-state meet's final two state-qualifying spots.
The two-day state meet begins this Monday.
The Bruins were led by Hannah Palmer who shot an 81, and the Knights were led by Alla McGillivray with an 89.
Darlington’s Madison Gainey shot a 119. Wilson, which finished 15th with a 542, was led by Isabella Jackson's 136.
Hartsville was led by Lakyn Wilkerson's 88.
8. SOUTH FLORENCE (386)
Hannah Palmer 81, Anna Grace Smith 92, Maggie Miller 93, Anna Caroline Smith 120.
9. WEST FLORENCE (392)
Alla McGillivray 89, Madeline Ateyah 94, Julia Kleine 105, Natalee Batchelor 104.
10. HARTSVILLE (433)
Lakyn Wilkerson 88, Savannah Beasley 109, Abby Broach 117, anna Grace Lawhorn 119.
15. WILSON (542)
Mia Platts 137, Isabella Jackson 130, Kaniesha Patel 135, Makayla James 140.
DARLINGTON
Abby McKnight 119, Madison Gainey 110, Mary Hunter Byrd 137.
Amerson Class 3A,
lower-state
medalist for McBee
CHERAW, S.C. — McBee’s Sydney Amerson carded a 75 to earn medalist honors in the 3A lower-state golf meet at Cheraw State Park.
Governor’s School’s Aiya Santiago shot a 90, and teammate Taylor Bane added a 95.
Cheraw’s Ashley Robertson shot a 93.
McBee (436)
Sydney Amerson 75, Mackenzie Chapman 120, Ansley Chapman 113, Jacy Winburn 128.
Governor School (426)
Aliya Santiago 90, Taylor Bane 95, Kate Buckley 100, Ryann Taylor 141.
CHERAW
Ashley Robertson 93, Hollis Dusa 109.
VOLLEYBALL
Conway 3
South Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Katlyn Young-Coleman had an ace and three blocks for South Florence, which lost 25-21, 25-20, 25-23. Teammate Kentara Fulton had an ace, two kills and a block.
ACES- SF: Larissa Siders 1, Leilani Campbell 2, Katlyn Young-Coleman 1, Kentara Fulton 1, Nakaalia Ellis 1.
KILLS-SF: Campbell 3, Fulton 2, Ellis 2.
BLOCKS- SF: Young-Coleman 3, Ellis 2, Courtney Fulmore 6.
DIGS- SF: Siders 3, Ransome Strickland 3.
Lake City
splits Tri-Match
MANNING, S.C. — Lake City’s Ziya Walker had an ace and kill in the Panthers' 25-20, 25-6 loss to Lakewood. Then, against Manning, Mari’Ana Smith had three aces, an assist and kill in the Panthers' 25-15, 25-13 win.
It was Manning's senior night on its home court, and the Monarchs allowed Lake City to also conduct its senior night there Monday.
GAME1
ACES: LC: Amara Nelson 1, Mari’Anna Smith 1, Ziya Walker 2.
KILLS: LC: Walker 1.
GAME 2
ACES: LC: Arianna Barr 1, Zoe Canteen 4, Payton Floyd 3, Amara Nelson 3, Mari’Ana Smith 3,Ziya Walker 1.
KILLS: LC: Walker 3, Smith 1.
ASSISTS: LC: Smith 1.
Emmanuel 3
Calvary Christian 2
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian’s Emily Bachman had six aces, six kills and two assists in the 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25 15-11 win that clinched the SCACS Region A-2A championship.
ACES: ECS: Emily Bachman 6, Hannah Cassidy 5, Emma Shy 4, Mackenzie Beck 1, Michaela Blackmon 1.
KILLS:ECS: Bachman 6, Cassidy 5, Izzy Groves 3, Livvy McElveen 9, Shy 12, Maddie Oliver 2
ASSISTS: ECS: Bachman 2, Blackmon 15, Oliver 12.
BLOCKS: ECS: Oliver 3.
RECORDS: ECS: 12-6, 7-1 SCACS Region A-2A.
NEXT MATCH: ECS will play TBA in the SCACS state championship on Oct. 29-30.