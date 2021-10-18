PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence, South Florence girls' golf teams qualify for state

VOLLEYBALL

Conway 3

South Florence 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Katlyn Young-Coleman had an ace and three blocks for South Florence, which lost 25-21, 25-20, 25-23. Teammate Kentara Fulton had an ace, two kills and a block.

ACES- SF: Larissa Siders 1, Leilani Campbell 2, Katlyn Young-Coleman 1, Kentara Fulton 1, Nakaalia Ellis 1.

KILLS-SF: Campbell 3, Fulton 2, Ellis 2.

BLOCKS- SF: Young-Coleman 3, Ellis 2, Courtney Fulmore 6.

DIGS- SF: Siders 3, Ransome Strickland 3.

Lake City

splits Tri-Match

MANNING, S.C. — Lake City’s Ziya Walker had an ace and kill in the Panthers' 25-20, 25-6 loss to Lakewood. Then, against Manning, Mari’Ana Smith had three aces, an assist and kill in the Panthers' 25-15, 25-13 win.

It was Manning's senior night on its home court, and the Monarchs allowed Lake City to also conduct its senior night there Monday.