PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence squads win Flo/Dar Championship meet

DARLINGTON, S.C. −Darlington High School hosted the Track & Field Florence/Darlington Championship on Wednesday at Falcons Nest Stadium with the West Florence boys and girls each taking the top overall spots.

West's girls won with a score of 162 followed by Darlington (137), South Florence (111), Wilson (69), Lake City (59), Hartsville (58), Trinity Collegiate (37) and The Carolina Academy (20).

The Knights had the top overall spot in eight events.

On the boys' side, WFHS won with a score of 169 to just beat out second-place Hartsville (164). Wilson (94.5) was third followed by Darlington (78), South Florence (70), Lake City (45), The Carolina Academy (35) and Trinity Collegiate (21.5).

The Knights had the top overall finisher in three events while the Red Foxes finished first in six.

BASEBALL

Chesterfield 6

West Florence 5 (8)