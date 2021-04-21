PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence squads win Flo/Dar Championship meet

DARLINGTON, S.C. −Darlington High School hosted the Track & Field Florence/Darlington Championship on Wednesday at Falcons Nest Stadium with the West Florence boys and girls each taking the top overall spots.
West's girls won with a score of 162 followed by Darlington (137), South Florence (111), Wilson (69), Lake City (59), Hartsville (58), Trinity Collegiate (37) and The Carolina Academy (20).
The Knights had the top overall spot in eight events.
On the boys' side, WFHS won with a score of 169 to just beat out second-place Hartsville (164). Wilson (94.5) was third followed by Darlington (78), South Florence (70), Lake City (45), The Carolina Academy (35) and Trinity Collegiate (21.5).
The Knights had the top overall finisher in three events while the Red Foxes finished first in six.
BASEBALL
Chesterfield 6
West Florence 5 (8)
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Jase Stafford hit a single to center field to score Nick Boswell from third as Chesterfield walked off with a 6-5 win over West Florence in eight innings on Wednesday in high school baseball action.
Zane Davis led the Rams at plate going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Kevin Diggs went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
West Florence’s Josh Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.
Teammate Harley Davis 1 for 3 with double and an RBI.
WF;410;000;00;—;5;6;2
C;010;022;01;—;6;11;0
WP: Nick Boswell (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Matt Guerreo (2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WF: Josh Williams 1-3, HR,1 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-3, 1 RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-4, 1 RBI; Harley Davis 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ty Suggs 1-2. C: Zane Davis 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Colton Starling 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jase Stafford 1-4, 1 RBI; Josh Adams 1-3; Kevin Diggs 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Adam Bythm 1-4; Boswell 1-3, Micheal Crawford 1-2.
Cheraw 7
Marlboro County 6 (8)
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon singled to center field to score Aiden Quick in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Braves Gordon went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Landon McCune went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Marlboro County’s Tristan Hunt went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI.
Teammate Markey Purvis went 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
MC;002;200;11;—;6;15;3
C;200;210;02;—;7;7;1
WP: Logan Byrd ( 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). LP: Micheal Norris ( 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Tanner Cheek 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Thomas Smith 1-4, 1 RBI; Norris 2-4, 3B, 2B, 1 RBI; Tristan Hunt 3-5, HR, 2 RBI; Markey Purvis 4-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Brandon Murphy 1-1. C: Tyson Hall 1-3; Jonathan Gordon 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Caleb Townsend 1-4; Malachi McManus 1-4, 2B; Malachi Roscoe 1-4, 1 RBI; Landon McCune 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 2
Williamsburg Academy 1
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Landyn Tyler went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Colton Caulder went 1 for 4.
Williamsburg Academy's Will McCuthen went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Boyd Casselman and Henry Swicord each went 1 for 3.
PDA;010;001;0;—;2;4;0
WA;100;000;0;—;1;3;0
WP: Nick Boswell ( 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Matt Guerreo ( 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – PDA: Colton Caulder 1-4; L Tyler 3-3, 1 RBI. WA: Boyd Casselman 1-3; Will McCuthen 1-3, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-3.
The King’s Academy 15
Marlboro Academy 7
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
Teammates Zach Dutton and Gavin Moore each had a hit and two RBI.
Marlboro Academy's Nash Harpe went 2 for 3.
Teammate Ethan Edmondson went 1 for 4 with an RBI.
TKA;311;012;7;—;15;8;4
MA;031;011;1;—;7;5;5
WP:Nick Boswell ( 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Matt Guerreo ( 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – TKA: Garrison Fields 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Jaylan Williams 1-3; Zach Dutton 1-3, 2 RBI; C.J. Clark 1-5; Gavin Moore 1-2, 2 RBI; Ben Harris 1-1. MA: Dawson Williams 1-3; Reed Edwards 1-3; Nash Harpe 2-3; Ethan Edmondson 1-4, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 4
North Myrtle Beach 2
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Alayna Williamson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Madie Andrews went 2 for 3 with a RBI.
NMB;011;000;0;—;2;8;1
D:220;000;x;—;4;6;1
WP: Madie Andrews ( 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP: Lauren Hilburn (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Naya Jones 2-3; Alayna Willaimson 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Andrews 2-3, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 11
Williamsburg Academy 0 (5)
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s defeated Williamsburg Academy 11-0 in five innings.
BOYS' SOCCER
Myrtle Beach 6
West Florence 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Jake Kitchen and Jaryd Walton each had a goal.