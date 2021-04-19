PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence tennis sweeps pair from Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s boys’ tennis team earned a sweep against Darlington on Monday, taking the opening match against the Falcons 6-0 before winning the second 7-0.
Ben Richbourg earned a come-from-behind victory at No. 2 singles in the opening match for West. He lost the first set to Darlington’s Heyward Brown 6-0 before rallying to take the second 6-0 and then winning the tiebreaker 10-5.
West improved to 5-6 overall and is 2-6 in Region 6-4A. The Knights will play again Thursday at Camden at 5 p.m.
MATCH ONE
SINGLES
(1) J.R. Dawkins (WF) def. Jay Braddock 6-1, 6-0; Ben Richbourg (WF) def. Heyward Brown 0-6, 6-0, 10-5; Michael Schiesz (WF) def. Jacob Coward 6-0, 6-0; Alex Moore (WF) Isaiah Holliman 6-0, 6-1; Johnathan Braddock (WF) def. Hampton Braddock 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Tallon Cannon/Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Phillip Bass/Caleb Vasquez 6-0, 6-0.
MATCH TWO
SINGLES
(1) J.R. Dawkins (WF) def. Jay Braddock 6-0, 6-2; Ben Richbourg (WF) def. Heyward Brown 6-3, 6-2; Michael Schiesz (WF) def. Jacob Coward 6-1, 6-1; Alex Moore (WF) Isaiah Holliman 6-0, 6-1; Johnathan Braddock (WF) won 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES
J.R. Dawkins/Jonathan Braddock (WF) def. Jay Braddock/Isaiah Holliman 8-0; Tallon Cannon/Matthew Brasington (WF) won via forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
West's Jack Seward finishes 2nd at Stableford Open
FLORENCE, S.C.— West Florence's Jack Seward finished second overall at the Stableford Open at the Country Club of South Carolina.
Boiling Spring won the event with a 150, followed by Lexington (134), River Bluff (131), Catawba Ridge (125), Camden's “A” team (124), Ashley Ridge (116), Philip Simmons (111), Camden's “B” team (107), South Florence (104), West Florence (92), Myrtle Beach (92), Sumter (87) and Fort Dorchester (52).
Andrews 177
Latta 178
Johnsonville 211
ANDREWS, S.C. — Andrews won the tri-match with 177 at Cherry Hill CC.
Johnsonville’s Macoy Feagin shot a 44.
JOHNSONVILLE (211)
Macoy Feagin 44, Payne Alford 48, Wayne Griffith 56, Matthew Altman 63.
Hannah-Pamplico 180
East Clarendon 182
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Gage Foxworth shot a 43 to lead the team at Old English Trail.
East Clarendon’s Harper Epperson shot a 41 to earn medalist.
EAST CLARENDON (182)
Harper Epperson 41, Nate Coker 45, Cayleigh Goff 44, Dalton Watts 52.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (180)
Stanford Tedder 46, Kyle Elliott 46, Chase Stone 45, Gage Foxworth 43.
BASEBALL
Trinity Collegiate 9
Carolina Academy 7 (8)
LAKE CITY, S.C.— Trinity Collegiate’s Tanner Hall singled to score Kameron Rheuark from second to break a 7-7 tie in the top of the eighth inning.
Trinity Collegiate’s Dalton Moody went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Hall went 1 for 3 with three RBI.
Carolina Academy’s George Wilder went 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Teammate Peyton McCutcheon went 1 for 4 with a double.
TCS;005;110;02;—;9;12;5
CA;004;300;00;—;7;5;5
WP:Caleb Rogers (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: George Wilder (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – TCS: Rogers 3-4, 2B; Jacob Adams 2-5, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 3-5, 2 RBI; Kameron Rheuark 1-4; Tanner Hall 1-3, 3 RBI; Micheal Cussac 2-4, 1 RBI. CA: Wilder 1-4, 1 RBI; Brennan Smith 1-4, 1 RBI; Peyton McCutcheon 1-4, 2B; Adams Evans 1-4; Dyson Lamb 1-1.
The King’s Academy10
Williamsburg Academy 9
FLORENCE, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s Jaylan Williams' bunt RBI broke a 9-9 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Williamsburg Academy's Blaine McFaddin went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Joe Kellahan went 2 for 5 with three RBI.
Wililams went 3 for 4 with an RBI for TKA. Teammate Garrison Fields went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
WA;200;300;4;—;9;12;4
TKA;111;501;1;—;10;10;7
WP: Garrison Fields (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). LP: Greyson Moore (2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – WA: Sone Robert Coward 1-3; Joe Kellahan 2-5, 3 RBI; Blaine MCFaddin 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Boyd Casselman 2-4; Will McCuthen 1-4, 1 RBI; Henry Swicord 1-4; Moore 1-3, 2 RBI. TKA: Fields 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jaylan Williams 3-4, 1 RBI; Ben Harris 1-2; C.J. Clark 1-2; David Leach 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Lucas Fields 2-4. 2 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 15
Conway Christian 0 (3)
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s River Estes pitched a three-inning no-hitter and struck out seven.
Estes went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Teammates Coby Sinclair and Landyn Tyler each went 2 for 2 with two RBI.
CC;000;—;0;0;5
PDA;528;—;15;7;1
WP: River Estes (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). LP: Reid Richardson (2 2/3 IP, H, R, ER, BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS – PDA: Colton Caulder 1-1; Hughes Elvington 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Colby Sinclair 2-2, 2 RBI; Estes 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Landyn Tyler 2-2, 2 RBI.
East Clarendon 1
Lakewood 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Cade Cook reached first base on an error to score Raulston McKenzie from first in the bottom of the third inning for the game's only run.
Kyle Odom pitched a complete-game one-hitter and struck out seven.
L;000;000;0;—;0;1;3
EC;001;000;x;—;1;1;1
WP: Kyler Odom (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Cade Cook 1-3.
SOFTBALL
Hartsville 4
North Myrtle Beach 2
LITTLE RIVER, S.C.— Hartsville’s Myah Harvey went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Teammate Olivia Martin went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
H;000;000;4;—;4;13;1
NMB; 000;002;0;—;2;4;1
WP: Alyssa Poston (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP: Lauren Hilburn (7 IP, 13 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Chelsea Ghoens 1-2; Poston 1-5, 2B; Avarie Easters 2-4; Olivia Martin 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Kindon Dawson 2-4; Myah Harvey 4-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Jaysha McCullough 1-3, 1 RBI.
Dillon 7
Waccamaw 0
PAWLEY'S ISLAND, S.C.— Dillon’s Cierra Grice went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Teammate Qy Wilson went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
D;103;300;0;—;7;10;0
W;000;000;0;—;0;4;2
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: Emma Parler (7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Cierra Grice 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Sherman 1-2; Abby Bristow 1-4, 1 RBI; Qy Wilson 2-3, 1 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-3; Chesney Caddell 2-3, 1 RBI; Janascia Lester 1-2.
Pee Dee Academy 17
Conway Christian 0 (3)
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Conway Christian 17-0 in three innings.
Marlboro Academy 17
Christian Academy 0 (3)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— Marlboro Academy’s Madison Carriker went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBI.
Teammate Makayla Parks went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
MA;(10)61;—;17;13;1
CA;000;—;0;1;3
WP: Nelly Liles (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Gore ( 1 1/3 IP, 12H, 15R, 10ER, 4BB, 0K).
LEADING HITTERS –MA: Madison Carriker 2-3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Makayla Parks 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Madison Dixon 1-3, 1 RBI; Mattie Liles 3-4, 3 RBI; Sara White 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Jadun DeHart 1-2, 2 RBI; Hannah Taylor 1-1, 1 RBI; Ava Edmondson 1-2, 1 RBI.
Lamar 6
McBee 4
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Tatum Weaver went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate Maddie Doriety went 1 for 2 with a double.
M;121;000;0;—;4;2;8
L;021;120;x;—;6;3;7
WP: Heidi Anderson (7 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP: Smith (6 IP, 3H, 6R, 0ER, 1BB, 4K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Tatum Weaver 1-3, 1 RBI; Hannah Amerson 1-3; Maddie Doriety 1-3, 2B.
Andrews 8
East Clarendon 4
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Hannah Hickman went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Teammate Charlie Floyd went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
A;100;031;3;—;8;11;2
EC;010;000;3;—;4;9;7
WP: Maddie Newsome (7 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 14 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Hayden White 1-3, 1 RBI; Randi Lynn Holcombe 1-3; Ansley Brown 1-4; Hannah Hickman 2-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Whitney McElveen 1-3; Charlie Floyd 2-4, 1 RBI; Hope Azurdia 1-4.