PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence tennis sweeps pair from Darlington

Trinity Collegiate’s Dalton Moody went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Hall went 1 for 3 with three RBI.

Carolina Academy’s George Wilder went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Teammate Peyton McCutcheon went 1 for 4 with a double.

TCS;005;110;02;—;9;12;5

CA;004;300;00;—;7;5;5

WP:Caleb Rogers (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: George Wilder (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – TCS: Rogers 3-4, 2B; Jacob Adams 2-5, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 3-5, 2 RBI; Kameron Rheuark 1-4; Tanner Hall 1-3, 3 RBI; Micheal Cussac 2-4, 1 RBI. CA: Wilder 1-4, 1 RBI; Brennan Smith 1-4, 1 RBI; Peyton McCutcheon 1-4, 2B; Adams Evans 1-4; Dyson Lamb 1-1.

The King’s Academy10

Williamsburg Academy 9

FLORENCE, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s Jaylan Williams' bunt RBI broke a 9-9 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Williamsburg Academy's Blaine McFaddin went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI.

Teammate Joe Kellahan went 2 for 5 with three RBI.