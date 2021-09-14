PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence volleyball edges North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — Grace Howard had four aces, seven kills, two assists, and three blocks to lead West Florence to a 10-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-11 win over North Myrtle Beach in volleyball action Tuesday night.
ACES: WF: Grace Howard 4, Rion Caldwell 3, Rachel Herod 3, Izzy White 2.
KILLS: WF: Howard 7, Caldwell 15, Herod 2, White 13, Monica Schenk 3, Michaela Hayes 4, Abigail Parr 2.
ASSISTS: WF: Jordyn Perry 16, White 11, Herod 7, Logan Moore 6, Hayes 3, Parr 3, Howard 2, Reagan Dubose 2, Caldwell 11, Schenk 1, Sarah Temple 1, Maddie Duboise 1.
BLOCKS: WF: Howard 3, Caldwell 3, Schenk 3, Hayes 2, White 1.
ASSISTS: WF: Herod 21, M.Dubose 12, Temple 6, Parr 2, Hayes 2, Perry 2, Caldwell 1.
RECORDS: WF: 1-4, 1-2 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Darlington at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Myrtle Beach 3
Wilson 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson fell to Myrtle Beach 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25 and 15-11.
Crestwood 3
Lake City 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Ziya Walker had three aces, six kills, and three blocks in the 25-10, 25-12 and 25-17 loss.
ACES: LC: Ziya Walker 3, Kellie Strickland 1, Jada Robinson 1.
KILLS: LC: Walker 6.
BLOCKS:LC: Walker 3.
ASSISTS: LC: Strickland 2, Robinson 3.
Latta 3
Lee Central 0
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Latta’s Savannah Miller had nine aces in the 25-9, 25-17, and 25-13 win.
ACES: L: Savannah Miller 9.
KILLS: L: Rylyn Marsh 6, Ava Rogers 6.
ASSISTS: L: Marsh 10.
DIGS: L: Mason Lockamy 3.
Kingstree 3
Marion 1
KINGSTREE, S.C. —Kingstree defeated Marion 25-22, 26-24, 21-24 and 26-24.
McBee 3
Governor’s School 2
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — McBee defeated the Governor’s School 24-26, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22 and 15-7.
Green Sea Floyds 3
Johnsonville 0
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds sweept Johnsonville 29-27, 32-30 and 25-23.
Lake View 3
Lamar 0
LAMAR, S.C. — Lake View’s Spivey Evans had four aces, 28 blocks and seven digs in the 25-9, 25-9 and 25-7 win.
ACES: LV: Spivey Evans 4, Emma King 3, Rebecca Cox 8, Elizabeth Morgan 3 .
KILLS: LV: Zandasia McNeil 18, Mamie Grossetti 9, Cox 3, Baxleigh Arnette 5, Raven Locklear 7.
BLOCKS: LV: Evans 28, Grossetti 5, Locklear 4.
DIGS: LV: King 18, Evans 7, Grossetti 10, Elizabeth Morgan 10, Locklear 4.
RECORDS: LV 4-0, 1-0 Region 5-A.
Carvers Bay 3
East Clarendon 0
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Sarah Bell Barrineau had two aces in the 25-13, 25-21 and 25-15 loss.
ACES: EC: Sarah Bell Barrineau 2.
DIGS: EC: Maddie Newsome 3, Hayden White 3.
KILLS: EC: Katey Lee 3.
Wilson Hall 3
Trinity Collegiate 1
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McCanless Pennington had five aces, five kills and 34 assists in the 21-25, 25-22, 25-20 and 26-24 loss.
ACES: TCS: McCanless Pennington 5, Taylor Beck 2, Isabella Stamato 1, Allison Kirby 8, Grace Miller 1,Sophie Freeman 2, Kiersten Bryant 6.
KILLS: TCS: Pennington 5,Beck 7, Stamato 4, Kirby 19, Anna Coker 3, Bryant 2.
DIGS: TCS:Beck 7, Stamato 1, Kirby 9, Miller 9, Freeman 1, Bryant 1.
ASSISTS:TCS: Pennington 34, Beck 1,
Florence Christian 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Florence Christian's Bradley Brown had two aces, 15 kills and 16 digs in the 25-8, 25-19 and 25-11 win.
ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 2, Kaitlyn Fore 4, Mary Margaret Sterling 5, Hilton Broach 4, Sofie Purvis 1, Natalie Smith 1.
KILLS: FCS: Brown 15, Fore 11, Broach 3, Smith 1.,
DIGS: FCS: Brown 16, Fore 18, Sterlings 8, Broach 3, Purvis 23.
ASSISTS: FCS: Sterlings 28,
RECORD: FCS 11-0-1, 1-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Wilson Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Carolina Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had eight aces, 10 kills, four blocks, six digs, and 19 assists in the 25-18, 25-21, and 25-15.
ACES: CA: Anna Grace Bradley 8, Cassie McLean 5, Maggie Johnson 4, Gracen Bradley 2, Clare Floyd 2.
KILLS: CA: G. Bradley 11, A.G. Bradley 10, Floyd 4, Ruby Kate Amos 3, Katelyn Barr 1.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 4, AMos 3, Floyd 3.
DIGS: CA: FLoyd 10, G.Bradley 6, A.G. Bradley 5, Sydney Jacobs 5, McClean 5, Johnson 2.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 19.
RECORDS: CA: 9-0.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to The King’s Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The King’s Academy 3
Conway Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had five aces, 14 assists and four kills in the 25-8, 25-6 and 25-11 win.
ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 5, Kelsey Kirby 4.
ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 14.
KILLS: Hoover 4, Kirby 4, Frances Padgett 4.
Dillon Christian 3
Marlboro Academy 2
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Dillon Christian defeats Marlboro Academy 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, and 16-14.
Emmanuel 3
South Pointe Christian 1
PAGELAND, S.C. — Emmanuel Chrisitan’s Hannah Cassidy had 12 aces and one kill in 19-25, 30-28, 25-21, and 25-15.
ACES: ECS: Hannah Cassidy 12, Emily Bachman 3, Emma Shy 6, Mackenzie Beck 2, Michaela Blackmon 4, Maddie Oliver 1.
KILLS: ECS: Cassidy 1, Bachman 5, Izzy Grooves 6, Livvey McElveen 9, Shy 3, Oliver 5.
ASSISTS: ECS: McElveen 1, Blackmon 16.
BLOCKS: ECS: Oliver 2, Grooves 1.
RECORDS: ECS: 7-4.
NEXT MATCH: ECS will host Calvary at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS' TENNIS
West Florence 6
North Myrtle Beach 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Rachel Grove in No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-4.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Rachel Grove 6-4, 6-4; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Jocelynn Ngyen 6-1, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Elise Zamrik 6-2, 6-0; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Gracie Tester 6-0, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. M.Mai 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. A. Beltran/ Kingston 6-2,6-2.
South Florence 7
Hartsville 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Jordan Cothran in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-1; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Esther Coward 6-0, 6-1; Valeria Echandy (SF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-0, 6-2; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Frances Coward 6-0, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Skylar Ford 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Nance/ C.McKenzie (SF) def. Cothran/ E.Coward 8-0; Morgan Brock/ Faith Miller (SF) def. Gray Bryan/ Emma Sides 6-1, 6-0.
Myrtle Beach 5
Wilson 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson’s Ashlin Moody defeated Blake Sparks in No. 5 singles 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
SINGLES
M.C. Hammock (MB) def. Sophia Stevensons 6-0, 6-1; Maura Wilson (MB) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-0, 6-0; Julianna Merritt (MB) def. Meredith Leach 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def. Ridgely Jacksons 6-1, 6-0; Ashlin Moody (W) def. Blake Sparks 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
DOUBLES
Anika Paudel/ Liza Martin (MB) def. Margaret Millian/ Samantha Wong 6-1, 6-0.
Florence Christian 6
Laurence Manning 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Alexis Aikens defeated Camryn Dunlop in No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-3.
SINGLES
Alexis Aikens (FCS) def. Camryn Dunlop 6-4, 6-3; Lauren Hucks (FCS) def. Carleigh DiDonato 6-0, 7-5; Bri Finney (LMA) def. Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-2; Camillin Canavati (FCS) def. Meri Johnson 6-4, 1-6, 10-2; Payton Huggins (FCS) def. Emily Isgett 6-3, 6-1; Caroline Owens (FCS) def. Forfeit.
DOUBLES
Dunlop/ DiDonato (LMA) def.Owens/ Lilan Graniger 8-1; Finney/ Johnson (LMA) def. Lindee Mathee/ Ansley Granger 8-1. FCS defeated LMA forfeit.
OTHER SCORES: Trinity Collegiate defeated Wilson Hall 6-0 in girls tennis. Cheraw defeats McBee 4-2 in Girls Tennis.
GIRLS' GOLF
Laurence Manning 191
Carolina Academy 191
Cardinal Newman 207
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman shot a 36 to earn medalist at Orangeburg CC.
Laurence Manning’s Autman Carey shot a 39.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (191)
Hannah Altman 36, Emma Louise Hunt 39, Maggie Hunt 55, Lexi Goff 61.
LAURENCE MANNING (191)
Autman Carey 39, Summer Carey 46, Carol Ann Briggs 48, Anna Kate Bean 58.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lake City finishes 2nd