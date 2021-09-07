PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence volleyball loses to Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Grace Howard finished with two aces, three kills, three digs and four blocks, but the Knights' volleyball team lost 3-1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18) to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
ACES: WF: Grace Howard 2, Rion Caldwell 2, Rachel Herod 4, Jordyn Perry 1, Reagan Dubose 1.
KILLS: WF: Howard 3, Caldwell 12, Herod 1, Izzy White 2, Emma Oakley 2, Michaela Hayes 3, Abigail Parr 1..
ASSISTS: WF: Herod 15, Dubose 5, Hayes 1.
DIGS: WF: Howard 3, Caldwell 1, Herod 3, Jordyn Perry 19, Izzy White 7, Jay’Anah Yelton 2, Hayes 2, Dubose 2, Logan Moore 3, Madi Dubose 2, Ali Meeker 1.
BLOCKS: WF: Howard 4, Caldwell 2, Schenk 4, Hayes 2, Parr 1
North Myrtle Beach 3
Wilson 1
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson lost 25-23, 16-25, 25-10, 25-19.
Andrew Jackson 3
Cheraw 0
KERSHAW, S.C. — Cheraw lost 25-8, 25-6, 25-10.
Buford 3
Chesterfield 0
LANCASTER, S.C. — Chesterfield lost 25-11, 25-21, 25-6.
East Clarendon 3
Scott’s Branch 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had five aces in the 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 win.
Teammates Whitney McElveen had four assists, and Hayden White added four kills.
Johnsonville 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Annsley Fogner finished with five aces and eight assists in the Flashes' 25-10, 25-8, 25-21 win.
ACES: J: Krista Smith 5, Brianna Williams 5, Blair Coker 2, Lauren Wise 2, Annsley Fogner 5.
KILLS: J: Miasia Hamilton 6, Coker 3.
ASSISTS: J: Wise 7, Rogers 8.
DIGS: J: Wise 6, Williams 8.
Carolina Academy 3
Conway Christian 0
CONWAY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Gracen Bradley had 10 aces, 10 kills and six digs in the Bobcats' 25-14, 25-8, and 25-19 win.
ACES: CA: Gracen Bradley 10, Anna Grace Bradley 5, Cassie McLean 4, Clare Floyd 2, Katelynn Barr 2, Maggie Johnson 1.
KILLS: CA: G. Bradley 10, A.G. Bradley 6, Floyd 5, Ruby Kate Amos 3.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 18.
DIGS: CA: G.Bradley 6, A.G Bradley 6, McLean 4, Floyd 4, Sydney Jacobs 2, Johnson 2.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G.Bradley 2, Barr 1.
Florence Christian 3
Lee Academy 0
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Bradley Brown had four aces, 11 kills, and 12 digs in the Eagles' 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 win.
ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 4, Mary Margaret Sterlings 1, Hilton Broach 7, Sofia Purvis 2.
KILLS: FCS: Brown 11, Broach 2.
ASSISTS: FCS: Sterlings 21.
DIGS: FCS: Brown 12, Fore 9, Sterlings 9, Broach 10.
The King’s Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 2
KINGSTREE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had four aces, six kills and 20 assists in the Lions' 25-18, 25-9, 19-25, 21-25, 15-13 win.
ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 4, Caitlyn Cooksey 3.
KILLS: TKA: Hoover 6, Cooksey 6, Emma Newton 8, Eve Driggers 8.
ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 20.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Myrtle Beach 4
West Florence 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — Myrtle Beach’s M.C. Hammock and Maura Wilson defeated Kate Sansbury and Elle Brannon in No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-4 in tge decisive match.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. M.C. Hammock 6-1, 7-5; Maura Wilson (MB) def. Elle Brannon 6-3, 5-7, 10-6; Julianna Merritt (MB) def. Kennedy Horne 6-3, 0-6, 10-6; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def. Mattie Segars 6-7(8-3), 6-4, 10-7; Emma Watford (WF) def. Blake Spears 6-1, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Anika Paudel/ Liza Martin 6-3, 6-1; Hammock/ Wilson (MB) def. Sansbury/ Brannon 6-0, 6-4.
South Florence 7-6
Darlington 0-0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Hillary Garland in No.1 singles 6-2, 6-0 in Match 1.
The Bruins’ Carolina McKenzie defeated Alayna Williamson in No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-1 in the latter match.
MATCH ONE
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Hillary Garland 6-2, 6-0; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Alanya Williamson 6-3, 6-1; Val Echandy (SF) def. Madison Sturgeon 6-0, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Katherine Wallace 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Haylee Voss 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Nance/ C.McKenzie (SF) def. Garland/ Williamson 8-1; Lucy Moore/ Lilly Gregg (SF) def. Johanna Logan/ Kierstyn Swenney 6-2, 6-1.
MATCH TWO
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Hillary Garland 6-0, 6-1; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Alayna Williamson 6-0, 6-2; Val Echandy (SF) def. Madison Sturgeon 6-0, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Katherine Wallace 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Haylee Voss 6-0, 6+1.
DOUBLES
Anna Patterson/ Faith Miller (SF) def. Johanna Logan/ Kiersten Swenney 6-0, 6-1.
Carolina Academy 9
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Alexis Aikens in No.1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Lauren Hucks 6-1, 6-2; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Elise Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Lake Killman (CA) def. Cami Canavita 6-2, 6-0; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Payton Huggins 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Matthews (CA) def. Aikens/ Hucks 8-0; Cameron/ Brown (CA) def. Brunson/ Hicks 8-0; Kilman/ Hunt (CA) def. Canavita/ Ansley Grainger 8-0.
OTHER SCORES: Wilson defeats North Myrtle Beach 4-3 in Girls Tennis. Dillon Christian defeats Pee Dee Academy 3-0.