PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence volleyball outlasts Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — Grace Howard had an ace, four assists, two blocks and four digs to lead West Florence's volleyball team to a 3-2 win (25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10) over Wilson on Thursday night.
Teammate Rion Caldwell had two aces, 19 assists, two blocks and three digs.
The Knights improved to 4-6 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-4A and will host Hartsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ACES: WF: Grace Howard 1, Rion Caldwell 2, Rachel Herod 1, Jordyn Perry 2, Elizabeth White 4, Abigail Parr 1.
ASSISTS: WF: Howard 4, Caldwell 19, Herod 7, White 15, Monica Schenk 6, Michaela Hayes 2.
KILLS: WF: Herod 30, Perry 1, Hayes 2, Reagan Dubose 7, Sherry Temple 12.
BLOCKS: WF: Howard 2, Caldwell 2, Herod 2, Hayes 2, Schenk 5.
DIGS: WF: Perry 29, White 12, Moore 9, Parr 4, Hayes 4, Howard 4, Caldwell 3, Herod 2, Sar. Temple 2, Schenk 2, Dubose 1.
Lake City 3
Lakewood 2
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Arianna Barr had two aces, an assist, and a kill in the Panthers' win of 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 18-25, 15-7.
ACES: LC: Arianna Barr 2, Amara Nelson 6, Cheyenne Pringle 1, Jada Robinson 1, Kellie Strickland 3, Ziya Walker 4.
ASSISTS:LC: Barr 1, Nelson 5, Strickland 10.
KILLS: LC: Nelson 1, Pringle 1, Robinson 2, Walker 17.
BLOCKS: LC: Pringle 1, Walker 3.
Lake View 3
Green Sea Floyds 0
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Lake View’s Spivey Evans had four aces, 32 assists and nine digs in the Wild Gators' 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 win.
ACES: LV: Spivey Evans 4, Zandaisa McNeil 5, Rebecca Cox 2, Raven Locklear 2.
ASSISTS: LV: Evans 32,Mamie Grossetti 5, Baxleigh Arnette 3.
KILLS: LV: Grossetti 19, McNeil 14,Cox 7, Tianaa Hamilton 8, Baxleigh Arnette 4.
DIGS: LV; Emma King 21, Mamie Grossetti 10, , Elizabeth Morgan 15, Evans 9.
RECORD: LV 8-0, 4-0 Region 5-A.
NEXT MATCH: Lake View will travel to Dillon Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Johnsonville 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Krista Smith had eight aces and five kills in the Flashes' 25-17, 26-24, 25-14 win.
ACES: J: Krista Smith 8, Annsley Fogner 5, Brianna Williams 1.
ASSISTS: J: Fogner 5.
KILLS: J: Hamilton 6, Smith 5.
BLOCKS: J: Hamilton 5.
DIGS: J: Williams 10.
Lee Central 3
Kingstree 1
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central won 12-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22.
Ben Lippen 3
Trinity Collegiate 2
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allison Kirby had an ace, three kills and three digs in the 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 15-6 loss.
ACES: TCS: Allison Kirby 1, Kiersten Bryant 1.
ASSISTS: TCS: McCanless Pennington 31.
KILLS: TCS: Chelsea Gohens 7, Isabella Stamato 2, Anna Coker 2, Bryant 2, Hannah Blake 1, Taylor Beck 14.
BLOCKS: TCS: Blake 1.
DIGS: TCS: Kirby 3, Kirby 1, Bryant 1, Sophie Freeman 3.
Florence Christian 3
Low Country Prep 0
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. —Florence Christian’s Bradley Brown had two aces, 12 kills seven digs in the Eagles' 25-22, 25-18, 25-8 win.
The Eagles improved to 14-0-1 overall, 3-0 SCISA Region 2-3A and will host Laurence Manning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 2, Kaitlyn Fore 2.
ASSISTS: FCS: Mary Margaret Sterlings 26.
KILLS: FCS: Brown 12, Fore 20, Hilton Broach 2.
DIGS: FCS: Sofie Purvis 24, Broach 12, Fore 7, Brown 7, Sterlings 5.
The King’s Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had five aces, four kills and 21 assists in the Lions' 25-11, 25-27, 25-14, 25-23 win.
ACES: TKA: Meredith Hoover 5, Caitlyn Cooksey 3.
ASSISTS: TKA: Hoover 21,
KILLS: TKA: Eve Driggers 3, Frances Padgett 4, Emma Newton 5, Cooksey 8, Hoover 4.
Carolina Academy 3
Dillon Christian 0
DILLON, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had three aces, eight kills, 12 digs and 26 assists in the Bobcats' 25-17, 25-20, and 25-18 win.
ACES: CA: Clare Floyd 4, Anna Grace Bradley 3, Cassie McLean 1, Sydney Jacobs 1.
ASSISTS: CA: A.G. Bradley 26.
KILLS: CA: Floyd 17, A.G. Bradley 8, Ruby Kate Amos 8, Zyniah McCalm 1.
BLOCKS: CA: A.G. Bradley 2.
DIGS: CA: A.G. Bradley 12, McLean 10, Floyd 5, Maggie Johnson 5, Jacobs 3, McCalm 2.
RECORDS: CA 12-0.
GIRLS' TENNIS
West Florence 6
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Sophia Stevenson in No.1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-1, 6-0; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Mary Kate Foster 6-1, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Meredith Leach 6-3, 6-2; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Ridgely Jackson 6-1, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Alysha Moody 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Kessler Richardson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Margaret Milligan/ Olivia Moody 6-1, 6-1.
Johnsonville 5
Green Sea Floyds 2
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Lilly Margaret Driggers defeated Corey Gibbs in No. 1 singles 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.
SINGLES
Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def. Corey Cribbs 2-6, 6-2, 10-7; Nicole Cook (J) def. Hannah Lovett 6-1, 6-3; Victoria Alford (J) def. Jocelyn Shelley 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Sydney Collins (GSF) def. Sophia Cook 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Margaret Driggers/ Cook (J) def. Cribbs/ Lovett 6-4, 6-4; Lila Kate Leviner/ Mallory Prosser (J) def. Carrington Cribbs/ Elizabeth Willoughby 6-2, 6-0.
Wilson Hall 5
Carolina Academy 4
SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Halle Stone in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Halle Stone 6-2, 6-1; Carlie Fort (WH) def. Ashlee Matthews 6-3, 7-5; Jane McAdams (WH) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 7-5, 1-6, 16-14; Caroline McElveen (WH) def. Payton Brown 7-5, 6-3; Claudia Khodus (WH) def. Lake Killman 6-4, 6-0; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Rachel Bostic 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Cameron (CA) def. Stone/ Fort 8-1; McAdams/ McElveen (WH) def. Matthews/ Brown 8-4; Killman/ Hunt (CA) def. Khodus/ Bostic 8-3.
GIRLS' GOLF
Hartsville 192
Wilson 236
HARTSVILLE, S.C. —Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot a 44 to earn medalist honors at Hartsville Country Club.
Wilson’s Mia Platts shot a 53.
HARTSVILLE (192)
Lakyn Wilkerson 44, Abby Broach 49, McKenzie Stokes 49, Savannah Beasly 50.
WILSON (236)
Mia Platts 53, Kaniesha Patel 62, Isabella Jackson 58, Makayla James 63.