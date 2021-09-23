PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence volleyball outlasts Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — Grace Howard had an ace, four assists, two blocks and four digs to lead West Florence's volleyball team to a 3-2 win (25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10) over Wilson on Thursday night.

Teammate Rion Caldwell had two aces, 19 assists, two blocks and three digs.

The Knights improved to 4-6 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-4A and will host Hartsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ACES: WF: Grace Howard 1, Rion Caldwell 2, Rachel Herod 1, Jordyn Perry 2, Elizabeth White 4, Abigail Parr 1.

ASSISTS: WF: Howard 4, Caldwell 19, Herod 7, White 15, Monica Schenk 6, Michaela Hayes 2.

KILLS: WF: Herod 30, Perry 1, Hayes 2, Reagan Dubose 7, Sherry Temple 12.

BLOCKS: WF: Howard 2, Caldwell 2, Herod 2, Hayes 2, Schenk 5.

DIGS: WF: Perry 29, White 12, Moore 9, Parr 4, Hayes 4, Howard 4, Caldwell 3, Herod 2, Sar. Temple 2, Schenk 2, Dubose 1.

Lake City 3

Lakewood 2