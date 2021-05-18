PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence's Seward finishes 18th individually, Hartsville finishes 14th at state golf tourney

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Jack Seward shot 82-75-157 to finish 18th individually at the 4A boys' state golf championship at Dolphin Head Golf Club.
Mason Kucia of Indian Land won the individual championship with a 72-69-141.
Hartsville finished 14th with a team score of 348-352-700 led by Jacob Pulling who shot a 81-81-161.
14. HARTSVILLE (348-352-700)
Jacob Pulling 81-80-161; Drew Andrews 84-88-172;Blake Weatherford 91-89-180;Rodney Atkinson 95-92-187
Chesterfield's Wallace finished with 173 at 2A state tourney
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Dawson Wallace shot a 86-87-173 to lead the team, which finished with a 374-372-746 at the 2A state championship at Country Club of Newberry.
Latta’s Brenna She’Miller shot a 87-90-177 to lead the Vikings, who shot 376-371-747 as a team.
Christ Church won the state title with a 287-282-569.
The Sabres’ William Jennings also won the individual championship with a 71-67-138.
LATTA (376-371-747)