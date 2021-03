PREP ROUNDUP: West softball wins Pool D at Pee Dee Pitch-Off

EFFINGHAM, S.C.— Ali Meeker singled home Erin Huggins in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless tie and give West Florence 1-0 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the Pool D championship at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off on Saturday at Savannah Grove Park.

Meeker also pitched a three-hitter and struck out five.

Annalia Cooke led the Knights at the plate going 2 for 3.

Teammate Abby Gibbs went 1 for 3 with a double.

WF 000;100 — 1;5;0

B-E 000;000 — 0;3;0

WP — Ali Meeker ( 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS — WF: Abby Gibbs 1-3, 2B; Meeker 1-3, 1 RBI; Annalia Cooke 2-3; Amaura Burgess 1-1.

West Florence 3

Lamar 1

EFFINGHAM, S.C.— West Florence’s Mia Boykin went 2 for 3 at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Savannah Grove Park.

Teammates Abby Gibbs, Annalia Cooke and Kaylee Windham each had a hit and an RBI.

Lamar’s Kelly Anderson went 1 for 2 with a double.