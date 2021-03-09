PREP ROUNDUP: West, South, Dillon throw no-hitters

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's George Derrick Floyd and South Florence's Aiden Palmer threw no-hitters Tuesday. Floyd's was a six-inning, no-hitter in the Knights' 10-0 win against Lakewood, during which he struck out 13 batters. Palmer's no-hitter was of the four-inning variety in the Bruins' 15-0 win against Crestwood, during which he struck out 11.

It was the third no-hitter in three days for Florence One Schools baseball. On Monday, West's Bryson Graves pitched a five-inning, no-hitter.

During West's Tuesday win, the game was scoreless until the Knights scored 10 in the sixth and ended the game on the 10-run rule. Nic Edick led the Knights, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

During South's Tuesday win, Palmer also went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI. Teammate J.R. Williams went 2 for 2 with an RBI of his own.

Meanwhile, in Dillon, the Wildcats' Austin Miles and BoBo McKinnon combined for a five-inning, no-hitter Tuesday. Miles struck out five, and McKinnon three. Miles also led the Wildcats at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

