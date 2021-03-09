PREP ROUNDUP: West, South, Dillon throw no-hitters

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's George Derrick Floyd and South Florence's Aiden Palmer threw no-hitters Tuesday. Floyd's was a six-inning, no-hitter in the Knights' 10-0 win against Lakewood, during which he struck out 13 batters. Palmer's no-hitter was of the four-inning variety in the Bruins' 15-0 win against Crestwood, during which he struck out 11.
It was the third no-hitter in three days for Florence One Schools baseball. On Monday, West's Bryson Graves pitched a five-inning, no-hitter.
During West's Tuesday win, the game was scoreless until the Knights scored 10 in the sixth and ended the game on the 10-run rule. Nic Edick led the Knights, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.
During South's Tuesday win, Palmer also went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI. Teammate J.R. Williams went 2 for 2 with an RBI of his own.
Meanwhile, in Dillon, the Wildcats' Austin Miles and BoBo McKinnon combined for a five-inning, no-hitter Tuesday. Miles struck out five, and McKinnon three. Miles also led the Wildcats at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
L 000;000 — 0;0;3
WF 000;00(10)— 10;6;1
WP — George Floyd ( 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13 K).
LEADING HITTERS — WF: Floyd 1-4, 2 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-2, 1 RBI; Nic Edick 2-3, 1 RBI; Shannon Jackosn 1-4, 2 RBI; Harley Davis 1-3.
C 000;0— 0;0;4
SF 061;8— 15;8;0
WP — Aiden Palmer ( 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). LP —Waylon Jones (2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — SF: Jake Hardee 1-1, 1 RBI; Cade Ardis 1-1; JR Williams 2-2, 1 RBI; Stone Osborne 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; Palmer 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Denzel Brown 1-1.
CB 000;00— 0;0;5
D 206;11— 10;5;4
WP — Austin Miles (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS— D: BoBo McKinnon 1-4; Brenden Miles 1-4; Austin Miles 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Dylan Windham 1-2, 2B.
Trinity Collegiate 2
Laurence Manning 1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity’s Nick Romanoli singled to center, scoring Kameron Rheuark in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Caleb Rogers led the Titans, going 3 for 3. Laurence Manning’s Austin Gedding went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
LMA 010;000;0— 1;4;1
TCS 000;100;1— 2;7;1
WP — Tanner Hall ( 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP — Cam Branham (1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LMA: Keaton Wildes 1-3; Austin Gedding 1-2, 1 RBI; Jackson Brown 1-3; Mickey Jordan 1-3. TCS: Caleb Rogers 3-3; Jacob Adams 1-3; Tucker Galloway 1-3; Kameron Rheuark 1-2, 1 RBI, Nick Ramanoli 1-3, 1 RBI.
Marlboro County 3
Loris 1
LORIS, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tristan Hunt went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
MC 010;200;0— 3;5;0
L 100;000;0— 1;5;1
WP — Tanner Cheek ( 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP — Landon Gerald (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — MC: Tristan Hunt 1-3, 2 RBI; Michael Norris 1-4, 1 RBI; Jessie Williams 1-4; Brandon Murphy 1-3; Levii Radford 1-2.
Pee Dee Academy 7
The King’s Academy 4
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Colton Caulder went 2 for 3 with two RBI. TKA's Thomas Woods went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
TKA 010;003;0— 4;2;4
PDA 210;112;X— 7;6;0
WP — Gabe Estes (3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP — Zach Dutton ( 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TKA: Thomas Woods 2-3, 3 RBI. PDA: Colton Caulder 2-3, 2 RBI; Cam Weston 1-3, 2B; Landyn Tyler 1-3; Colby Sinclair 1-3.
Dillon Christian 16
Conway Christian 0 (4)
CONWAY, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Colby Thorndyke went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and grand slam with five RBI.
Teammate Austin Heasley went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and an RBI of his own.
DCS 530;8— 16;15;0
CC 000;0— 0;0;3
WP — Colby Thorndyke (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Reid Richardson (1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS— DCS: Austin Heasley 2-3, 3B, HR, 1 RBI; Cooper Lane 2-3, 1 RBI; Thorndyke 3-4, 2B, 3B, GS, 5 RBI; Trent Johnson 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Josh Brown 2-3; Ethan Brewington 2-2, 1 RBI; Cam Sweat 1-2, 2 RBI.
Chesterfield 11
Marlboro Academy 1 (6)
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Nick Boswell went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and teammate Jase Stafford went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI.
MA 000;010— 1;3;5
C 104;231— 11;9;1
WP — Zane Davis ( 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP — Millagan (4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — C: Davis 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Colton Starling 1-3, 2B; Jase Stafford 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Nick Boswell 3-3, 1 RBI.
Lewisville 13
McBee 1 (5)
McBEE, S.C. — Lewisville won in five innings.
Williamsburg Academy 8
Clarendon Hall 0
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Stone Robert Coward went 3 for 4 with three triples and an RBI. Teammate Henry Swicord went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
CH 000;000;0— 0;4;2
WA 100;322;X— 8;12;2
WP — Lee Holliday (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Ian Ridgeway (3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS— WA: Will McCuthen 1-4, 2 RBI; Blaine McFadden 2-4; Henry Swicord 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Stone Robert Coward 3-4, 3 3B, 1 RBI; Greyson Moore 1-3, 1 RBI; Holliday 1-2; Ryan Corey 3-3.
East Clarendon 14
Darlington 5
DARLINGTON, S.C. — East Clarednon’s Wes Ard went 1 for 3 with three RBI. Teammate Coleman Yates 2 for 2 with two RBI.
WP — Grant Barrineau (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS— EC: Kyler Odom 2-3, 1 RBI; Coleman Yates 2-2, 2 RBII; Wes Ard 1-3, 3 RBI.
Conway 9
Marion 1
CONWAY, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford went 2 for 3.
M 000;100;X— 1;5;2
C 104;202— 9;6;1
LEADING HITTERS— M: Jacob Sims 1-3; Qua’Liek Crawford 2-3; Tre Johnson 2-3, 1 RBI.
Florence Christian 21
Thomas Sumter 0 (4)
DALZELL, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Nate Ammons went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Teammate Clayton Bochette went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
FCS 219;9— 21;11;0
TSA 000;0— 0;2;6
WP — Clayton Bochette ( 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Matthews (2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS— FCS: Bochette 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Robbie Jordan 1-4, 2B, 5 RBI; Nate Ammons 3-4, 1 RBI; Bradley Shelley 1-1, 2 RBI; Daniel Coates 1-2, 1 RBI; Austin Howard 1-3, 1 RBI; Luke Hicks 1-1, 1 RBI; Jackson Grey 1-3, 3 RBI; Tanner Lewis 1-3, 1 RBI.
Andrews 15
Hannah-Pamplico 6
ANDREWS, S.C. — The Raiders lost on the road.
Grace Christian 17
Maranatha 11
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha's Chase Kelley went 2 for 3.
BOYS' GOLF
Trinity Collegiate wins
Patriot Invitational
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity’s Pake June carded a 140 (71-69) to lead his team to the Patriots Invitational crown at Wescott Plantation.
The Titans’ rallied from nine shots to not only win by three strokes, but set a single-round record of 1-under-par 287.
1. TRINITY (381-287-589)
Pake June 71-69-140; Gene Ziegler 74-73-147; Drew Jeffords 78-72-150; Thomas Davis 79-76-155; Jay Smith 79-73-152.
BOYS' SOCCER
South Florence 2
Carolina Forest 1
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. -- Justice Wilson and LaNorris Sellers scored the Bruins' goals.
The Bruins are back in action at Freedom Florence (Field 3) on Friday in a rematch against the Panthers. They will again play Carolina Forest.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Florence 6
Wilson 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Julie Kleine scored three goals.
GOALS: Norah Abbott, Julie Kleine 3, Emma O’Malley, Jordan Roberts.
Pee Dee Academy 8
The King’s Academy 7 (OT)
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Laney Cox scored the golden goal.
Teammate Ashley Martin scored five goals.
Maranatha 2
Grace Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. —Maranatha’s Gracee Melton scored two goals, and goalkeeper Sarah Spencer had 12 saves.
Carolina Forest 7
South Florence 0
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Bruins' next match is Friday at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex against Carolina Forest.
SOFTBALL
Clarendon Hall 10
Florence Christian 4
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Turner went 2 for 3 with a double.
LEADING HITTERS— FCS:Kaitlyn Turner 2-3, 2B; Sydney Jacobs 1-2; Madison Cash 1-2; Hannah Palmer 1-2.