PREP ROUNDUP: West volleyball wins tri-match

West Florence defeated Conway 25-19, 15-25 and 15-13 and then defeated Dreher 26-24 and 25-7.

MATCH 1

ACES: WF: Reagan Dubose 1, Kaycee Miller 1, Rachel Herod 5, Elizabeth White 3, Monica Schnek 1, Jordyn Perry 1.

KILLS: WF: White 13, Miller 8, Schnek 3, R. Dubose 2, Herod 1, Leyna Wierzbicki 1.

DIGS: WF: Jordyn Perry 13, Miller 7, WHite 6, Logan Moore 4, R.Dubose 2, Herod 1, Schenk 1, Wierzbicki 1.

ASSISTS: WF: Herod 18, Dubose 10.

BLOCKS:WF: Wierzbicki 5, Schenk 3, Miller 3, Herod 3, White 2, Dubose 1.

MATCH 2

ACES: WF: Rachel Herod 1, Reagan Dubose 2, Kaycee Miller 2, Elizabeth White 1, Monica Schnek 1.

KILLS: WF: White 12, Emma Oakley 8, Sara Earle 4, Miller 4, Madi Dubose 1, Schnek 2, Leyna Wierzbicki 2, Herod 1.

DIGS: WF: Jordyn Perry 14, Isabella Chandler 3, Brooke Owens 2, Logan Moore 2, M.Dubose 2, R. Dubose 2, Herod 1, Savannah Temple 1, Miller 1, Earle 1, White 1.

ASSISTS: WF: Herod 19, Sarah Temple 3, R. Dubose 10, Perry 2.

BLOCKS:WF: Earle 1, White 1, Schnek 1, Wierzbicki 1.

RECORD: WF: 2-0.

NEXT MATCH: West will host Lake View/McBee in Tri-Match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Emmanuel Christian 3

Dillon Christian 0

Emmanuel won by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-10.

ACES: ECS:Maddie Oliver 13, Emma Shy 1.

KILLS: ECS: Maddie Oliver 6 ,Emma Shy 8 ,Emma Kate Matthews 1.

ASSISTS: ECS:Michaela Blackmon 15 , Abbey Steen 1.

RECORD: ECS:2-1.

NEXT MATCH: Emmanuel will travel to Calvary Christian at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 3

Lake View 0

Pee Dee Academy won by scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 26-24.

ACES: LV: La’Kayla Chavis 5, Elizabeth Morgan. PDA: Abby Johnson 3, Rebecca Hammond 3.

KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 15, Jaleya Ford 6, Raven Locklear 4,Chavis 3, Hollie Scott 3. PDA: Hammond 3, Baxleigh Arnett 6,

ASSISTS: LV: Emma King 22, Grossetti 3.

DIGS: LV: King 16, Grossetti 6, Morgan 14,Locklear 6,Chavis 5. PDA: Johnson 13, Lizzie McCaskill 9, Arnett 9.

RECORD: LV 0-1.

NEXT MATCH:West will host Lake View/McBee in Tri-Match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. PDA will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Latta 3

Dillon 0

Latta defeated Dillon by scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-22.

ACES: L: Rylyn Marsh 8

KILLS: L:Alissa Anderson 3 Kills and Savannah Miller 3 Kills

ASSISTS : L:Savannah Miller 3

BLOCKS : L:Savannah Miller 1

DIGS: L:Caroline Bean 4

RECORDS: L: 1-0

NEXT MATCH: Dillon will host Latta at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Trinity Collegiate 8

Ben Lippen 0

SINGLES

Mahaley Swink (TCS) def. Waverly Price 6-3, 6-0;Hannah McKay (TCS) def.Eden Patton 6-0, 6-0;Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Eden Hester 6-0, 6-0;Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Sarah Anne Hardy (BL) 6-2, 6-1;Mary Woods Swink (TCS) def. Sarah Grace Tomlinson 6-3, 6-0;Ella Gray Camak (TCS) def. Kefley Mason 7-6, 2-6, 10-5.

DOUBLES

McKay/Swink (TCS) def. Price/ Hester 8-2; Hyman/Belk (TCS) def. Hardy/ Neil 8-0.

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

3. LAKE CITY

3.Demaray Skipper: 19:26;7.Chucky Jordan 21:32 ;8.Octavian "Blue" McKnight: 21:49 ; Willie Pickens: 25:21;Aidan Bright: 25:28;Chris Brown: 27:03;Evan Gibbs: 38:30​.

GIRLS

5. LAKE CITY

Jessica Graham: 31:35;Lyla Bingham: 36:35;Taylor Belin: 37:28;Sa'Niyyah Brown: 43:29;Ka'Kyra English: 43:33.