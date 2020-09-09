PREP ROUNDUP: West win boys and girls cross country

DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Connor Bailey finished second in the boys' division, and Melissa Hodges finished second in the girls' raxce to lead the Knights to the team win at Trinity Collegiate on Wednesday.
Trinity Collegiate's boys finished second and were led by Jack Banner (fourth) and Kate Coker (eighth) led the girls to a fifth-place finish.
The Laurence Manning boys' Brody Secosky finished ninth to lead the Swampcats to a sixth-place finish.
The boys' team order was West, Trinity, Gray Collegiate, Thomas Sumter, Camden, and Laurence Manning.
In girls' team order was West, Thomas Sumter, Camden, Gray Collegiate, and Trinity.
The individual winners were in boys was Nate Lett (Gray Collegiate) and Resse Distelzweig (Thomas Sumter) in the girls.
BOYS
1.West Florence (40)
2. Connor Bailey 19:09; 7. Jacobo Garcia-Rivera 20:02; 8. Hugh Runyan 21:08; 13. John Holladay 22:05; 18. Charles Mazick 22:25; 20. Landon Morris 22:27.
2.Trinity (43)
4. Jack Banner 19:40; 5. Pearce Scott 19:46; 6. Brook Brumfield 20:01; 11. Reid Saunders 21:48; 17. Ray Winegard 22:22; 19.Sully Epps 22:26
6.Laurence Manning (167)
9. Brody Secosky 21:15; 38. William Buyck 26:08; 39. Caeden Lucas 26:30; 40. Elliott Harris 27:15; 41. Caden Tambarello 27:16.
GIRLS
1.West Florence (25)
2.Melissa Hodges 24:59; 3. Jordan Roberts 25:01; 4. Mary Tindall Parham 25:11; 5. Lyllian Player 25:32; 11. Olivia Wideman 27:26; 19. Sarah Howard 29:06; 20. Mackinley Perry 29:14.
5. Trinity (115)
8. Kate Coker 26:51; 22. Bryce Christian 30:07; 25. Anne Claire Epps 32:41; 29. Kat Glassman 33:20; 31. Liza Commander 34:43; 34. Kaylee Wooten 38:23
VOLLEYBALL
South Florence 3
Sumter 0
SUMTER, S.C. — South Florence opened the season with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 win.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Lake View 1
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had six aces, three kills and nine digs in the 25-17,18-25, 25-15, 25-17 win.
Teammate Alie Briley had three aces, two kills and seven digs, and teammate Ashley Martin added six kills and nine digs. Tess Devers added 12 assists.
The Golden Eagles improved to 4-3.
Ben Lippen 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Ben Lippen defeated Laurence Manning 25-9, 25-7, 25-13.
