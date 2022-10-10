 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: WF girls' golf finishes 2nd at Region 6-4A championship

  • Updated
WEST FLORENCE LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. − Alla McGillivray shot a 78 to earn medalist honors as West Florence took 2nd place at the Region 6-4A championship match Monday at Traces Golf Club.

McGillivray was named the region's Player of the Year and four Knights were named to the all-region teams.

West Florence qualified for the lower state tournament as well.

2. WEST FLORENCE (357)

Alla McGillivray 78, Natalee Batchelor 86, Taylor Pleasant 91, Bri Davis 102.

4. HARTSVILLE (454)

Alexis Hardwickl 112, Emma Carpenter 113, Countney Gainey 113, Avarie Easters 116.

5. WILSON (501)

Esmerelda Rodriquez 122, Erin McCall 124,Isabella Jackson Boyd 127, Charisma Williams 128

SOUTH FLORENCE

Anna Grice Smith 88, Sage Covington 131.

VOLLEYBALL

Hartsville 3

Marlboro County 0

Hartsville defeats Marlboro County 25-6, 25-16 and 25-12.

Lake View 3

Dillon 0

Lake View defeats Dillon 25-9, 25-13 and 25-15.

ACES: LV:Emma King 3, Raven Lockear 5, La’Kayla Chavis 4, Mamie Grossetti 7.

KILLS: LV: Grossetti 10, Jaleya Ford 8, King 1, Locklear 14, Hollie Scott 2.

ASSISTS: LV: King 26, Grossetti 3.

DIGS: LV: King 8, Grossetti 10, Elizabeth Morgan 8, Chavis 5, Locklear 6.

Blocks: LV: Ford 2, Scott 1 .

RECORDS: LV 11-4, 7-0 Region 5-A.

NEXT MATCH: LV will travel to Dillon at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Johnsonville 5

Marion 2

SINGLES

Nicole Cook (J) def Evie Skipper 6-1, 6-2;Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def Kaylee Beckstrand 6-2, 6-1;Mackenzie Lawrimore (J) def Abriana Young 6-3, 7-6, 10-4;Faith Bardon (J) def Bailey Roberts 6-4, 6-0; McKenzie Johnson (M) def. Lila Kate Leviner 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Skipper/Beckstrand (M) def. Cook/ Driggers 8-4;Sophia Cook /Mallory Prosser (J) def Sydney Wofford/ Hailie Liebetz 6-1, 6-1

RECORD: J 11-3, 8-2.

