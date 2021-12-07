PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson boys' basketball defeats St. James

FLORENCE, S.C. — Josh Green scored a game-high 27 points to lead Wilson's boys to a 68-26 win over St. James on Tuesday.
Teammate Xavier Brown added 12 points.
The Tigers improved to 5-1 and will open Region 6-4A play at home against West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WILSON (68)
Xavier Brown 12, Jones 6, Boston 6, McAlister 5, Lyton 3, Josh Green 27, Burgess 3, Douglas 2, Walters 4.
Darlington 60
Lee Central 43
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Qua’liek Lewis scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Michael Green with 14.
Lee Central’s Derrick Bradley and Samaki Hickman each added 12.
LEE CENTRAL (43)
J.Johnson 2, Newkirk 7, Derrick Bradley 11, Frazier 1, N.Johnson 4, Samaki Hickman 12, Holmes 6.
DARLINGTON (61)
Qua’Liek Lewis 19, Keith 5, Pendergrass 3, Micheal Green 14, Jordan 4, Williams 5, Dominic Cotton 11.
Hartsville 56
Marlboro County 38
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 24 points, followed by Tristan LeXander's 17.
Keon Adams led Marlboro County with 16.
HARTSVILLE (56)
Jamari Briggs 24, Tristan LeXander 17, Foman 4, Knox 6, Huggins 6.
MARLBORO COUNTY (38)
Purvis 2, Chalmers 6, Keon Adams 16, Alford 2, Leach 2, Adams 6, Bostic 4.
Trinity Collegiate 50
Porter-Gaud 41
DARLINGTON — Trinity Collegiate’s Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Tristan Thompson with 16.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (60)
Lebron Thomas 21, Miles 4, Tristan Thompson 16, Saragba 9.
Kingstree 64
Manning 60
MANNING, S.C. — Kingstree’s Damarion Elmore scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Quenton Nesmith with 10.
Manning’s Josh Daniels scored a game-high 18, followed by Xavier Evans with 12.
KINGSTREE (64)
Doresy 2, Quentin Nesmith 10, Wilson 8,Barr 8, Damarion Elmore 14, Stacey 7,J.Cason 3, K.Cason 4.
MANNING (60)
Hilton 9, Xavier Evans 12, Josh Daniels 18, Plowden 1, McFadden 7, Jamison 9, Goldsmith 4.
East Clarendon 48
Cross 47 (OT)
TURBERVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Damien White finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and hit the game-winning shot with 5.1 left. Teammate Cade Cook added 11 points.
EAST CLARENDON (36)
Damien White 12, Cade Cook 11, Graham 9, Cooper 8, Thames 6,
Grace Christian 57
Maranatha 42
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maranatha’s Braiden Bevan scored a game-high 30 points.
MARANATHA (42)
Braiden Bevan 30, Hanna 7, Parker 5.
Marlboro Academy 61
Emmanuel 35
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Reid Edwards scored a game-high 16 points. Teammate Ben Milligan added 14.
Emmanuel Christian’s Will Long scored a game-high 16.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (35)
Jones 7, Will Long 16, Atkinson 11, Mullis 1.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (61)
Johnson 2, Clemmons 1, Munnerlyn 9, Reid Edwards 16, Allen 2, Greene 2, Moody 2, Ben Milligan 14, Harpe 8, Williams 6.
Calhoun Academy 76
The King’s Academy 32
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Grant Beaton scored a team-high 15 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (32)
Grant Beaton 15,Williams 3, Ferrigno 6, Hunt 3, Richbourg 5
Heathwood Hall 45
Florence Christian 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Pierson Gray and Emekah Johnson each scored a team-high nine points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (24)
Pierson Gray 9, Emekah Johnson 9, Lazano 3, Munn 2, Berry 1
Marion 60
Hemingway 49
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Gabriel Cussac scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Ron Jamison and Jamarius Wilson with 14 each.
Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a game-high 17 points, followed by Tyrek Brown with 16.
HEMINGWAY (49)
Williams 3, Ellis 9, Darrell Jones 17, Tyrek Brown 16, Cooper 4.
MARION (60)
Scott 9, Gabriel Cussack 16, Felder 3, Ron Jamison 14, Jamarius Wilson 14, Lathon 4.
Hannah-Pamplico 74
Lake City 66
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 27 points, as did Lake City's Shamontae Burgess.
LAKE CITY (66)
Mykel Crocker 13, Shamontae Burgess 27, Singletary 6, Howard 2, Qualek Washington18.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (74)
Fleming 13, Poston 7, Jenkins 5, Cyrus Ellison 27, J.McNeil 5, Sellers 6, Davis 5
Johnsonville 63
Andrews 49
ANDREWS, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Jordan Williamsnon scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Travis Wilson added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and J.J. Coles added 14 points.
JOHNSONVILLE (63)
Jordan Williamson 18, Travis Wilson 15, J.J. Coles 14, Martin 7, Pressley 4, Avant 3, Smith 2.
Latta 68
Green Sea Floyds 30
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Latta’s D.J. Griffin scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Tydreck DeBerry with 11.
LATTA (68)
Grice 5, E.Jones 2, J.Jones 8, Hyatt 3, Bryant 6,Tydreck DeBerry 11, Davis 7, D.Griffin 2, D.J. Griffin18,McGrit 3,Israel 1, McKenzie 2
Conway 79
Mullins 41
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ T.J. Frazier and D.J. Sanders scored a team-high eight points.
MULLINS (41)
Torres 2, Watson 7, Reed 3, Hayes 2, Grant 3, Livingston 2, T.J. Frazier 8, D.J. Sanders 8, Sindab 5.
Lake View 72
Dillon Christian 65
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea scored a game-high 17 points.
Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a team-high 16.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (65)
Grayson Singletary 16, Kaleb Pulley 14, Jackson Outlar 14, Bracey 1, Coleman 2, Locklear 7, Stone 8.
LAKE VIEW (72)
S.Nichols 7, Ahmarron Nichols 11, D.J. Bethea 17, Ford 6, McNeil 6, Page 9, Shaheed Dawkins 10, Vaught 3, McCants 6.
OTHER SCORE: North Central defeats GSSM 63-38
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Wilson 31
St. James 28
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Arianna Johnson scored a game-high 16 points.
The Tigers improved to 2-1 and will host West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WILSON (31)
Williams 2, Swinton 5, Harkless 4, White 2, Stiggers 2, Arianna Johnson 16.
Darlington 65
Lee Central 19
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Sommer Joseph scored a game-high 24 points.
Teammate Jamera Madison scored 10, as did Lee Central's Ja'Niya Slater.
LEE CENTRAL (19)
Rembert 7, Ja’niya Slater 10, Bradley 1, K.Dennis 1, M.Dennis 1, Austin 1.
DARLINGTON (65)
Jamera Madison 10, McPhail 4, Benton 6, Davis 2, Moses 4, Patterson 3, Jerry 3, Wilds 2, Sommer Joseph 24, Bullouch 5.
Marlboro County 56
Hartsville 55
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lewis scored a game-high 21 points.
LaNiyah Peguero added 10 points.
Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson scored a team-high 16, followed by Tatiana Fished and Brooke Mitchell with 12 each.
MARLBORO COUNTY (56)
Tysonia Lowe 21, McQueen 2, Powell 6, LaNiyah Pequero 10, Hairston 3, Barfield 4, Issac 8.
HARTSVILLE (55)
A.Kind 2, Johnson 1, Tatiana Fisher 12, S.Kind 9, Brooke Mitchell 12, Benjamin 3, Kindan Dawson 16.
Marion 47
Hemingway 33
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Miracle Samuels scored a game-high 17 points, followed by Jaeda Davis with 10.
Hemingway’s Teonnia Draughn scored a team-high 14.
HEMINGWAY (33)
Heyward 2, Burrows 3, Nesmith 3, Canteen 2, Teonnia Draughn 14, McCullough 2, SMith 5, Scott 2.
MARION (47)
Howard 7, Jaeda Davis 10, Miracle Samuels 17, Washington 6, Williams 7.
East Clarendon 71
Cross 36
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper finished with a game-high 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 18 points and 15 rebounds.
EAST CLARENDON (71)
Talaysia Cooper 29, Liberty Whack 18, White 9, LLoyd 9, McElveen 6.
Latta 56
Green Sea Floyds 18
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Shawniza Bethea with 16 points and Kaliya Herman with 14.
LATTA (56)
Makayla Legette 18, McFadden 6, Kaliya Herman 14, McRae 2, Shawniza Bethea 16.
Chesterfield 46
McBee 38
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kierra Diggs scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Raleigh Rivers added 10.
McBee’s Dianne Williams scored a team-high 13 points, followed by teammate Stormy Harper with 10.
McBEE (38)
Stormy Harper 10, Hickman 4, Mixon 2, Dianne Williams 13, Peterson 8, Chestnut 3.
CHESTERFIELD (46)
Raleigh Rivers 10, Dixon 5, Blackwell 8, Kierra Diggs 17,Turnage 2,Eubanks 2, Bennett 2.
Lee Academy 44
Carolina Academy 39
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Mallory Christmas scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Lacie McElveen, who added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Carolina Academy’s Rachel Yarborough scored a team-high 14 points.
LEE ACADEMY (44)
Mallory Christmas 15, Lacie McElveen 13, Savannah Price 12, Saverance 2, Brown 2.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (39)
Rachel Yarborough 14, Cameron 8, Weaver 6, Floyd 5, Amos 4.
Maranatha 36
Grace Christian 34 (OT)
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maranatha’s Kelsie Daniel scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Cason Reel added 14.
MARANATHA (36)
Carson Reel 14, Kelsie Daniel 17, Rey 5.
Calhoun Academy 56
The King’s Academy 32
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Faith Moya-Mendez with 12.
THE KING”S ACADEMY (32)
Faith Moya-Mendez 12, Meredith Hoover 14, Creueling 2, Taflinger 2, Buckley 2.
Heathwood Hall 37
Florence Christian 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Madison Cash scored a team-high 12 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN(24)
Sterling 9, Broach 2, Madison Cash 12, Turner 1.
Trinity Collegiate 89
Porter Gaud 32
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyani Miller scored a game-high 34 points.
Teammate Tati Williamson and Jaida Cameron each added 14.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (89)
Kiyami Miller 34, Feagin 8, Knox 6, Tati Williamson 14, McKenzie Davis 11, Jaida Cameron 14.
Lake City 31
Hannah-Pamplico 24
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Lake City’s Xzerrya Clark scored a game-high 13 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham added nine.
LAKE CITY (36)
Xzerrya Clark 13, Montgomery 4, Green 5, Burgess 7, Barr 2.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (31)
Peterson 4, Lowder 4, Jayla Graham 9, Wilson 3, Turner 4.
Andrews 37
Johnsonville 26
ANDREWS, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Faith Bardon scored a team-high eight points.
JOHNSONVILLE (26)
Faith Bardon 8, Carter 4, Hamilton 5,Cribb 7, Williams 1.
Lake View 55
Dillon Christian 14
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Gwendasia Page scored a game-high 15 points.
Dillon Christian's Katie Collins scored a team-high eight.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (14)
Katie Collins 8, Powell 3, Brewington 2, Heasley 1.
LAKE VIEW (55)
Jayden Ford 12, Gwendasia Page 15, Williams 6, Hamilton 7, Ja’Niyah Waters 11, Z.Waters 4.
OTHERS SCORES: Manning def. Kingstree 51-31. North Central def. GSSM 31-16. Carvers Bay def. Georgetown 26-25.