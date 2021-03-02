 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson boys' soccer team rolls past Aynor

Wilson vs. Aynor boys' soccer

Scenes from the Wilson boys' soccer team's win Tuesday against Aynor.

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/ SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Wilson boys' soccer team's James Zhan scored two goals, and Bub Hinson added two assists during the Tigers' 6-1 win Tuesday against Aynor, which also committed an own-goal.

Tiger goalkeeper Kaleb Bryson finished with a save.

GOALS: W: James Zhan 2, Sonner Ward , X’Zion Hyman , Luis Hernadez.

ASSISTS: W: Bub Hinson 2, Junah Lee 2, Derrick Smith 1.

KEEPER SAVES: W: Kaleb Bryson 1.

RECORDS: W 2-0.

NEXT MATCH: Wilson will travel to Aynor at 7 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

West Florence 2

Dutch Fork 1 (WF won 3-0 on PK)

IRMO, S.C. — Ashley Klucharich tied the game and also made a penalty kick to lead West Florence to the win in which the Knights won 3-0 in the penalty kick phase. 

Teammates Norah Abbot and Julia Kleine added goals in the shootout, and goalie Anya Bergfeld made three saves to seal the deal.

The King’s Academy 4

Emmanuel Christian 2

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored three goals, and Audrey Beaton added another. 

Teammate Gabriel Finklea finished with five saves.

GOALS: TKA: Meredith Hoover 3, Audrey Beaton.

ASSISTS: TKA; Megan Woods, Elise Padgett.

KEEPER SAVES: TKA: Gabriel Finklea 5.

RECORDS: TKA 1-0.

NEXT MATCH: TKA will host Low Country Prep at 5 p.m. Friday.

 

BASEBALL

Florence Christian 10

St. John’s Christian 7

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Clayton Bochette went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Teammate Robbie Jordan went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

FCS 002;304;1 — 10;9;1

SJC 402 ;010;0 — 7;8;2

WP — Tanner Lewis ( 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP —Tally Shook ( 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). SV — Robbie Jordan (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTER — FCS: Clayton Bochette 2-4, 1 RBI; Nate Ammons 1-3, 2 RBI; Robbie Jordan 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Bradley Shelley 1-3, 3B; Lewis 1-2; Harrison Forehand 2-4.

RECORD: FCS 1-1.

NEXT GAME: FCS will host Lee Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hammond 11

Trinity Collegiate 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity’s Dalton Moody went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, and teammate Kam Rheuark went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.

TCS 200;002;0 — 4;8;2

H 205;004;x— 11;12;3

WP — Connor Lynn ( 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP —Caleb Rogers (3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTER — TCS: Rogers 1-1; Jacob Adams 1-4; Dalton Moody 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Tanner Hall 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Kam Rheuark 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI.

The King’s Academy 12

Conway Christian 2 (6)

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Zach Dutton went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBI. Teammate Garrison Fields went 1 for 4 with three RBI.

CC 000;110— 2;2;2

TKA 141;213— 12;7;1

WP — Gray Borenstein ( 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 10 K). LP — Austin Jordan (3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTER — TKA: Zach Dutton 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI; David Leach 1-2, 1 RBI; Garrison Fields 1-4, 3 RBI; C.J. Clark 1-1; THomas Woods 1-3, 1 RBI; Gavin Moore 1-1.

BOYS' GOLF

Florence Christian 168

Carolina Academy 181

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Landen Seiffert and Ben Bankson earned medalist honors with 37 at Lake City Country Club.

Carolina Academy’s Hannah Altman and Thomas McDaniel each shot a 41.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (168)

Landen Seiffert 37, Collin Stone 43, Ben Bankson 37, Dylan Carmicheal 51.

CAROLINA ACADEMY (181)

Hannah Altman 41, Thomas McDaniel 41, Blanding Franks 46, Connor Coldman 53.

