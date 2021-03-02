PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson boys' soccer team rolls past Aynor

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Wilson boys' soccer team's James Zhan scored two goals, and Bub Hinson added two assists during the Tigers' 6-1 win Tuesday against Aynor, which also committed an own-goal.

Tiger goalkeeper Kaleb Bryson finished with a save.

GOALS: W: James Zhan 2, Sonner Ward , X’Zion Hyman , Luis Hernadez.

ASSISTS: W: Bub Hinson 2, Junah Lee 2, Derrick Smith 1.

KEEPER SAVES: W: Kaleb Bryson 1.

RECORDS: W 2-0.

NEXT MATCH: Wilson will travel to Aynor at 7 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

West Florence 2

Dutch Fork 1 (WF won 3-0 on PK)

IRMO, S.C. — Ashley Klucharich tied the game and also made a penalty kick to lead West Florence to the win in which the Knights won 3-0 in the penalty kick phase.

Teammates Norah Abbot and Julia Kleine added goals in the shootout, and goalie Anya Bergfeld made three saves to seal the deal.