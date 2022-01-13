PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls fall to North Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – Ariana Johnson scored a team-high 19 points for the Wilson girls' basketball team, but the Tigers fell to North Myrtle Beach 62-34 on Thursday night.

The Chiefs outscored the Tigers 17-2 in the first quarter.

Wilson fell to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in Region 6-4a and will travel to West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WILSON (34)

Ariana Johnson 19, E. Johnson 3, J. Swinton 6, Harkless 2, Williams 3, L. Swinton 1.

Andrew Jackson 52

Chesterfield 34

KERSHAW, S.C. –Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a team-high 16 points.

The Rams fell to 10-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-2A and will travel to York Prep at 2 p.m. Saturday.

CHESTERFIELD (34)

Dixon 4, Raleigh Rivers 16, Blackwell 3, Diggs 4, Eubanks 2, Lockhart 5.