PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls lose at home to North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson girls' El Johnson scored a team-high nine points, but the Tigers lost 57-20 to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday night.
Wilson (2-4 overall, 0-3 Region 6-4A) will next play Military Magnet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
WILSON (20)
El Johnson 9, L. Swinton 8, Harkless 2, L.Swinton 1
West Florence 35
Myrtle Beach 28
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Ahliah Mack scored a team-high seven points to lead West.
The Knights improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 Region 6-4A and will play at Cheraw at 3 p.m. Saturday.
WEST FLORENCE (35)
Mitchell 2, Page 2, Ahliah Mack 7, Harrison 6, Perry 3, T.Mack 4, Alexander 6, Evans 5.
Carvers Bay 51
Johnsonville 29
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jerchel Geathers scored a game-high 22 points.
Johnsonville’s Brooks Eaddy scored a team-high 13.
JOHNSONVILLE (29)
Hamilton 8, Cribb 3, Bordon 4, Brooks Eaddy 13, Williams 1.
CARVERS BAY (51)
Jerchel Geathers 22, Staggers 2, Graham 6, Morris 8, Davis 3.
Pee Dee Academy 32
Aynor 19
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin and Lizzie Martin each scored a team-high eight points.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (32)
Ashley Martin 8,Eskridge 2, Lizzie McCaskill 8, L.Johnson 6, L.Martin 2, Briley 2, A. Johnson 4.
Manning 56
C.E. Murray 27
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — Manning’s Diamond Dundy and Parah Anderson each scored a game-high 16 points.
C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Singletary scored a team-high 12.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Pee Dee Academy 44
Aynor 42 (OT)
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 17 points, followed by Hudson Spivey with 16.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (52)
Elvington 1, Tyler 2, Caulder 6, Hudson Spivey 16, Cam Weston 17, Moore 2.
Manning 76
C.E. Murray 49
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Deionta McFadden with 18.
C.E. Murray’s Antonio Kincade scored a team-high 13.
MANNING (76)
Justin Daniels 20, Hilton 8, D McFadden 18, Evans 9, Jamison 2, Goldsmith 2, Myers 2, Caesar 8, Rankins 5, McCray 2.
C.E. MURRAY (49)
Myers 4, Grant 8, Antonio Kincade 13, Matthews 2, Mitchum 7, Conyers 9, Gamble 2, Keels 4.
Whiteville (N.C.) 60
Lake View 51
FAIRMONT, N.C. — Lake View’s Trey page scored a team-high 11 points at the Robeson County shootout at Fairmont High.
LAKE VIEW (51)
McCants 6, Vaught 3, Trey Page 11, McNeil 8, Ford 2, Bethea 9, Nichols 3.
Carvers Bay 65
Johnsonville 57
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Ketrick Porter scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Tevin Young with 11.
Johnsonville’s Jordan Williams scored a team-high 17, followed by J.J. Coles with 15.
JOHNSONVILLE (57)
Jordan Williams 17, J.J. Coles 15, Pressley 9, Avant 9, Wilson 7.
CARVERS BAY (65)
Ketrick Porter 19, Tevin Young 11, Javon Walker 10, Green 9, Brockington 7, Bromell 2, Grate 2, Grice 2, Moore 1.