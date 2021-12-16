 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls lose at home to North Myrtle Beach
Thursday's Prep Basketball Roundup

DSC_0377.JPG

Wilson's El’riyonna Johnson calls a play for the Tigers to run during Thursday's game.

 CALEB REEVES/SPEICAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson girls' El Johnson scored a team-high nine points, but the Tigers lost 57-20 to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday night.

Wilson (2-4 overall, 0-3 Region 6-4A) will next play Military Magnet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

WILSON (20)

El Johnson 9, L. Swinton 8, Harkless 2, L.Swinton 1

West Florence 35

Myrtle Beach 28

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Ahliah Mack scored a team-high seven points to lead West.

The Knights improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 Region 6-4A and will play at Cheraw at 3 p.m. Saturday.

WEST FLORENCE (35)

Mitchell 2, Page 2, Ahliah Mack 7, Harrison 6, Perry 3, T.Mack 4, Alexander 6, Evans 5.

Carvers Bay 51

Johnsonville 29

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jerchel Geathers scored a game-high 22 points.

Johnsonville’s Brooks Eaddy scored a team-high 13.

JOHNSONVILLE (29)

Hamilton 8, Cribb 3, Bordon 4, Brooks Eaddy 13, Williams 1.

CARVERS BAY (51)

Jerchel Geathers 22, Staggers 2, Graham 6, Morris 8, Davis 3.

Pee Dee Academy 32

Aynor 19

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin and  Lizzie Martin each scored a team-high eight points.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (32)

Ashley Martin 8,Eskridge 2, Lizzie McCaskill 8, L.Johnson 6, L.Martin 2, Briley 2, A. Johnson 4.

Manning 56

C.E. Murray 27

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — Manning’s Diamond Dundy and Parah Anderson each scored a game-high 16 points.

C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Singletary scored a team-high 12.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Pee Dee Academy 44

Aynor 42 (OT)

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 17 points, followed by Hudson Spivey with 16.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (52)

Elvington 1, Tyler 2, Caulder 6, Hudson Spivey 16, Cam Weston 17, Moore 2.

Manning 76

C.E. Murray 49

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Deionta McFadden with 18.

C.E. Murray’s Antonio Kincade scored a team-high 13.

MANNING (76)

Justin Daniels 20, Hilton 8, D McFadden 18, Evans 9, Jamison 2, Goldsmith 2, Myers 2, Caesar 8, Rankins 5, McCray 2.

C.E. MURRAY (49)

Myers 4, Grant 8, Antonio Kincade 13, Matthews 2, Mitchum 7, Conyers 9, Gamble 2, Keels 4.

Whiteville (N.C.) 60

Lake View 51

FAIRMONT, N.C. — Lake View’s Trey page scored a team-high 11 points at the Robeson County shootout at Fairmont High.

LAKE VIEW (51)

McCants 6, Vaught 3, Trey Page 11, McNeil 8, Ford 2, Bethea 9, Nichols 3.

Carvers Bay 65

Johnsonville 57

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Ketrick Porter scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Tevin Young with 11.

Johnsonville’s Jordan Williams scored a team-high 17, followed by J.J. Coles with 15.

JOHNSONVILLE (57)

Jordan Williams 17, J.J. Coles 15, Pressley 9, Avant 9, Wilson 7.

CARVERS BAY (65)

Ketrick Porter 19, Tevin Young 11, Javon Walker 10, Green 9, Brockington 7, Bromell 2, Grate 2, Grice 2, Moore 1.

