PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls' soccer blanks Lake City
PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls' soccer blanks Lake City

  • Updated
Lake City vs. Wilson Girls' Soccer

Wilson's Keirsten Price (center) scored four goals Monday as the Tigers blanked Lake City 6-0.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kiersten Pierce scored four goals to lead Wilson to a 6-0 win over Lake City at Tiger Stadium in girls' soccer action Monday night.

Teammate Lauren Nelson scored two goals and Camryn Elkins had four saves for the Tigers.

BASEBALL

Wilson 12

Johnsonville 11

FLORENCE – Wilson’s Keonte Dials reached on a error that scored Deuce Perry from third in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Teammate Doron Bennett went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Dawson Young went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.

Johnsonville’s Jace Avant went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Reid Baxley went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Teammate Stephen Trippett went 2 for 5 with two RBI.

Lake City 2

Lamar 1

LAMAR – Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess went 2 for 4 with a triple.

Mykel Crocker went 1 for 3 with a triple for the Panthers and Blayne Edwards went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.

Lamar’s Devin Phillips and Jayzon Parnell each had a hit.

Trinity Collegiate 12

Hannah-Pamplico 4

PAMPLICO – Trinity Collegiate’s Tanner Hall went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Teammate Garrett Keen went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams went 2 for 4 with a double.

Chesterfield 4

Cheraw 2

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield's Landon Vick went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Cheraw's Brayden Micheals went 1 for 3.

SOFTBALL

Hannah-Pamplico 11

Andrews 5

PAMPLICO – Hannah-Pamplico’s Claire Nettles went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Teammate Riley Calcutt went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

West Florence 4

Carolina Forest 3

FLORENCE – West Florence’s doubles team of JR Dawkins and Tallon Cannon defeated Cooper Denny and Chris Rutenberg 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 in the decisive match.

SINGLES

JR Dawkins (WF) def. Cooper Denny 6-0, 6-4; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Chris Rutenberg 6-4, 0-6, 12-10; Cotton Oljeski (CF) def. Michael Schiesz 6-3, 6-3; Sean Dobis (CF) def. Alex Moore 6-2, 6-1; Noah Shroff (CF) def. Matthew Brasington 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Dawkins/Cannon (WF) def. Denny/Rutenberg 6-3, 6-4; Jonathan Mellon/Joel Miller (WF) def. Jonathan Braddock/Adam Goff 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

