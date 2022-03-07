PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls' soccer blanks Lake City

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kiersten Pierce scored four goals to lead Wilson to a 6-0 win over Lake City at Tiger Stadium in girls' soccer action Monday night.

Teammate Lauren Nelson scored two goals and Camryn Elkins had four saves for the Tigers.

BASEBALL

Wilson 12

Johnsonville 11

FLORENCE – Wilson’s Keonte Dials reached on a error that scored Deuce Perry from third in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Teammate Doron Bennett went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Dawson Young went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.

Johnsonville’s Jace Avant went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Reid Baxley went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Teammate Stephen Trippett went 2 for 5 with two RBI.

Lake City 2

Lamar 1

LAMAR – Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess went 2 for 4 with a triple.