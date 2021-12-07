PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson squads pick up wins over St. James

FLORENCE, S.C. — Josh Green scored a game-high 27 points to lead Wilson's boys to a 68-26 win over St. James on Tuesday.

Teammate Xavier Brown added 12 points.

The Tigers improved to 5-1 and will open Region 6-4A play at home against West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

WILSON (68)

Xavier Brown 12, Jones 6, Boston 6, McAlister 5, Lyton 3, Josh Green 27, Burgess 3, Douglas 2, Walters 4.

Darlington 60

Lee Central 43

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Qua’liek Lewis scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Michael Green with 14.

Lee Central’s Derrick Bradley and Samaki Hickman each added 12.

LEE CENTRAL (43)

J.Johnson 2, Newkirk 7, Derrick Bradley 11, Frazier 1, N.Johnson 4, Samaki Hickman 12, Holmes 6.

DARLINGTON (61)