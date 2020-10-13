PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball outlasts South Florence 3-2

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ava Flintrop had 13 aces and Amber Medina added 11 as Wilson held off South Florence in five sets 3-2.

Game scores were 20-25, 25-11, 25-11, 21-25 and 15-9 in favor of the Tigers.

Medina also had an ace and five assists for Wilson, who improved to 6-4 overall and in Region 6-4A play and will travel to Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

Jara Davis finished with 32 assists and three aces for the Tigers.

KILLS – W: Ava Flintrop 13; Amber Medina 11; Talia Emmen 5; Kelsey Braswell 5; Taylor Merritt 4.

ACES – W: Emmen 4; Jara Davis 3; Braswell 2; Medina 1; Kayleigh Duffy 1.

ASSISTS – W: Davis 32; Medina 5.

Florence Christian 3

Wilson Hall 0

SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Kylie Stewart had one ace, six kills and 20 digs in the 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 victory as the Eagles claimed the SCISA Region 2-3A title.

ACES — FCS: Kylie Stewart 1, Madison Cash 1, Emily Eason 3, Jessie Weatherford 2, Sofie Purvis 1.