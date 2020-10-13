PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball outlasts South Florence 3-2

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ava Flintrop had 13 aces and Amber Medina added 11 as Wilson held off South Florence in five sets 3-2.
Game scores were 20-25, 25-11, 25-11, 21-25 and 15-9 in favor of the Tigers.
Medina also had an ace and five assists for Wilson, who improved to 6-4 overall and in Region 6-4A play and will travel to Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Jara Davis finished with 32 assists and three aces for the Tigers.
KILLS – W: Ava Flintrop 13; Amber Medina 11; Talia Emmen 5; Kelsey Braswell 5; Taylor Merritt 4.
ACES – W: Emmen 4; Jara Davis 3; Braswell 2; Medina 1; Kayleigh Duffy 1.
ASSISTS – W: Davis 32; Medina 5.
Florence Christian 3
Wilson Hall 0
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Kylie Stewart had one ace, six kills and 20 digs in the 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 victory as the Eagles claimed the SCISA Region 2-3A title.
ACES — FCS: Kylie Stewart 1, Madison Cash 1, Emily Eason 3, Jessie Weatherford 2, Sofie Purvis 1.
KILLS — FCS: Stewart 6, Kaitlyn Fore 7, Eason 2, Weatherford 1, Bradley Brown 11, Broach 3.
ASSISTS — FCS: Fore 1, Cash 1, Weatherford 22, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Broach 1.
BLOCKS — FCS: Fore 2, Cash 1, Brown 4.
DIGS — FCS: Stewart 20, Fore 1, Cash 3, Eason 5, Weatherford 16, Sterling 24, Broach 5, Purvis 1.
RECORD: FCS: 13-1, 6-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Lee Academy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Sumter 3
West Florence 0
SUMTER, S.C. — West Florence’s Rion Caldwell had two aces, six kills and nine digs in the 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 loss.
ACES — WF: Rion Caldwell 2, Annalia Cook 1, Alyssa Owens 1.
KILLS — WF: Emmy Rollins 7, Caldwell 6, Cook 6, Owens 2, Rileigh Yearsich 2, Ali Meeker 1.
ASSISTS — WF: Owens 12, Yearsich 2, Rachel Herrod 7, Michaela Hayes 1.
BLOCKS — WF: Cook 1, Yearsich 1, Meeker 1, Herrod 1.
DIGS — WF: Rollins 6, Caldwell 9, Cook 7, Owens 7, Jordyn Perry 6, Herrod 3, Ashleigh Palmer 2, Hayes 3, Katie Driggers 1.
RECORD: WF: 10-2, 7-1 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will host North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Andrews 3
Latta 0
ANDREWS, S.C. — Latta’s Jena Stutler had one ace and three kills in the 25-18, 26-24, 25-21 loss to Andrews.
Teammate Hannah Medlin and Savannah Horn each had an ace.
ACES — L: Hannah Medlin 1, Savannah Horn 1, Jena Stutler 1, Jayla Jackson 1.
KILLS — L: Stutler 3, Caroline Bean 3.
ASSISTS — L: Jackson 4
DIGS — L: Bean 4.
RECORD: L 6-2, 6-2 Region 7-2A.
Carolina Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anniston Turner had three aces and seven kills in the 25-13, 25-8, 24-18 win.
ACES — CA: Anniston Turner 3.
KILLS — CA: Anna Grace Bradley 7,
ASSISTS — CA: A.G. Bradley 16.
BLOCKS —CA: A.G. Bradley 1, Vandi Timmons 1.
DIGS — CA: Jamiee Epps 9, Vandi Timmons 5, Clare Floyd 4, A.G. Bradley 4, Turner 3, Hayley Hurst 2, Maggie Johnson 2.
RECORD: CA: CA 13-2, 11-1 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Dillon Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Marlboro Academy 3
Dillon Christian 2
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy defeated Dillon Christian by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 28-26, 19-25 and 15-9.
Calvary Christian 3
Maranatha 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Maranatha’s Tamera Carter had two aces and four kills in the 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 loss.
Teammate Carson Reel had four kills and Callie Floyd had three blocks.
FOOTBALL
Several Pee Dee area games moved up, others postponed
With the threat of inclement weather looming Friday, several Pee Dee area football teams have already decided to move up their games to Thursday.
Among those that announced the switch were Timmonsville/Lake View, Latta/Marion, Hannah-Pamplico/Carvers Bay and Cheraw/North Central.
There were also a few games that have been postponed or canceled. The Mullins/Kingstree and Chesterfield/Andrew Jackson games have been postponed while the Pee Dee Academy/Dillon Christian School game has been canceled.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Florence 4
Myrtle Beach 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Morgan Brock defeated Kinsey McGonigal in No. 5 singles 7-6, 6-1 to clinch the match.
The Bruins’ played both doubles matches in preparation for their last two matches of the season.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Maura Wilson 6-0, 6-2; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Elizabeth Raynor 1-6, 7-6(7-3)(10-4); M.C. Hammock (MB) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-2, 7-5; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Cassidy Friend 6-2, 6-2; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Kinsey McGonigal 7-6,6-1.
DOUBLES
Wilson/ Raynor (MB) def. Nance/ C.McKenzie 6-4, 6-4; Ava McCauley/ Ava McGonigal (MB) def. Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill 6-0, 6-2.
West Florence 7
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Maggie Murrell defeated Ella Watford in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Alayna Williamson 6-1, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Ella Watford 6-0, 6-1; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Hillary Garland 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Parthri Patel 6-0, 6-1; Emily King (WF) def. Katherine Wallace 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/ Mattie Segars (WF) def. Claire McLennon/ Tristen James 6-0, 6-0; Sansbury/ Murrell (WF) won by forfeit.
Trinity Collegiate 5
Heathwood Hall 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Allie Murrell defeated Hanna Coetsee in No. 1 singles 6-2, 3-6 (11-9) in the SCISA Class 3A state playoffs.
The Titans will play Porter-Gaud in SCISA Class 3A state semifinals at Palmetto Tennis Center at 12 p.m. Friday.
SINGLES
Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Hanna Coetsee 6-2, 3-6(11-9), Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Adelaide Wood 6-0, 6-3; McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Maddie Clary 6-1, 6-0; Claire Pebbles (TCS) def. Mary Francis Iseman 6-1, 6-1; Abby Mullins (HH) def. Sophie Belk 6-2, 6-2; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Addie Grace Cook 6-0, 6-3.
Carolina Academy 5
Colleton Prep 1
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Rianna Bailey in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 in the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Bobcats will play Palmetto Christian in SCISA Class 2A state semifinals at Palmetto Tennis Center at TBA Friday.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Rianna Bailey 6-2, 6-1; Becca Martin (CP) def. Lake Killman 6-3, 6-7(10-4); Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Sidney Bailey 6-1, 6-1; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Kaylee Spears 6-1, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Anne Hatcher White 6-2, 6-1; Maggie Long (CA) def. Mackenzie Pellum 6-2, 6-1.
OTHER SCORES: Palmetto Christian defeated Pee Dee Academy 7-2 in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs. Hilton Head Christian defeated Williamsburg Academy 9-0 in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Calvary Christian 3
Maranatha 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Maranatha’s Braiden Bevan had the lone goal in the Bulldogs' loss.
Teammate Brice Fuleihan had two saves in goal.
