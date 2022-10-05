PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball sweeps Marlboro

VOLLEYBALL
Wilson 3
Marlboro County 0
Wilson sweeps Marlboro County 25-14, 25-14, and 25-11.
ACES: W: Talia Emmen 9.
KILLS: W: Emmen 20, Elena Gregory 4, Jara Davis 2.
ASSISTS: W: Davis 17.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Johnsonville 6
Green Sea Floyds 1
SINGLES
Nicole Cook (J) def. Carys Cribb 6-0, 6-2;Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def. Jaelyn Shelley
6-2, 6-4;Mackenzie Lawrimore (J) def. Kennedy Collins 4-6, 6-3,10-7;Faith Bardon def
Laney Garris 6-2, 6-2; Kennedy Shelley (GSF) def. Lila Kate Leviner 6-4,3-6 6-3,10-8.
DOUBLES
Sophia Cook/ Ada Howell (J) def.Carrington Cribb and Nelly Clark 6-2, 6-1;Cook/ Driggers (J) def. Cribb/ Shelley 8-3.
RECORDS: J 10-3, 6-2 Region.