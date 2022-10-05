 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball sweeps Marlboro

Wilson logo

VOLLEYBALL

Wilson 3

Marlboro County 0

Wilson sweeps Marlboro County 25-14, 25-14, and 25-11.

ACES: W: Talia Emmen 9.

KILLS: W: Emmen 20, Elena Gregory 4, Jara Davis 2.

ASSISTS: W: Davis 17.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Johnsonville 6

Green Sea Floyds 1

SINGLES

Nicole Cook (J) def. Carys Cribb 6-0, 6-2;Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def. Jaelyn Shelley

6-2, 6-4;Mackenzie Lawrimore (J) def. Kennedy Collins 4-6, 6-3,10-7;Faith Bardon def

Laney Garris 6-2, 6-2; Kennedy Shelley (GSF) def. Lila Kate Leviner 6-4,3-6 6-3,10-8.

DOUBLES

Sophia Cook/ Ada Howell (J) def.Carrington Cribb and Nelly Clark 6-2, 6-1;Cook/ Driggers (J) def. Cribb/ Shelley 8-3.

RECORDS: J 10-3, 6-2 Region.

