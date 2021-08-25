PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball sweeps tri-match

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Wilson's volleyball team won a tri-match in Lake City on Wednesday with wins over East Clarendon and the host Panthers.

The Tigers topped East Clarendon 25-23 and 25-13 before beating Lake City 25-8 and 25-9.

Wilson improved to 2-0 and will travel to the Bruinette Invitational on Saturday in Orangeburg.

Lake View 3

McBee 0

MCBEEE, S.C. — Mamie Grossetti had four aces, six kills and six digs to lead Lake View to a 25-6, 25-11 and 25-23 win over McBee.

ACES: LV: Mamie Grossetti 4, Zandasia McNeil 3,

KILLS: LV: McNeil 16, Tianaa Hamilton 8,Grossetti 6, Rebecca Cox 5

DIGS: LV: Emma King 10, Spivey Evans 7, Mamie Grossetti 6, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Raven Locklear 4.

ASSISTS: LV: Evans 26.