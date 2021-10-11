PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball sweeps West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School earned a 3-0 sweep of West Florence on Monday in high school volleyball action.

The Tigers won by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16.

For West, Rion Caldwell had two aces, seven kills, two blocks and two digs. Monica Schenk had three kills and four blocks.

Emma Oakley added three kills for the Knights while Rachel Herod dished out 12 assists. Jordyn Perry led the team with 13 digs followed by Elizabeth White with six.

Reagan Dubose had five assists for WFHS as well.

Earlier in the day, West Florence coach Warren Coker was named as one of the coaches for this year’s North/South All-Star Game. It marks Coker’s second time earning the honor.

Latta 3

Mullins 0

MULLINS, S.C. – Rylyn Marsh had six aces and two kills as the Vikings earned a 3-0 sweep (25-6, 25-10, 25-8) of Mullins.

Caroline Bean and Ragan Bethea each had two kills and one assist for Latta.

GIRLS' TENNIS