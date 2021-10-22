PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity, Florence Christian drop SCISA 3A state tournament openers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s McCanless Pennington had an ace, nine assists and a block, but Ashley Hall swept the Titans 2-0 (26-24, 25-7) on Friday at the double-elimination SCISA Class 3A state tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
ACES- TCS: McCanless Pennigton 1, Grace Miller 2, Kiersten Bryant 1, Taylor Beck 1.
KILLS- TCS: Allison Kirby 1, Isabella Stamato 3, Beck 4, Chelsea Gohens 1.
ASSISTS- TCS: Pennington 9.
BLOCKS – TCS: Pennigton 1.
First Baptist 2
Florence Christian 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Bradley Brown had one ace, two blocks, 13 digs and eight kills in Florence Christian's 25-20 and 25-18 loss at the double-elimination SCISA 3A state tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
ACES: FCS: Bradley Brown 1, Natalie Smith 2.
KILLS: FCS: Brown 8, Kaitlyn Fore 5.
ASSISTS :FCS: Mary Margaret Sterling 14.
BLOCKS: FCS: Brown 2.
DIGS: FCS: Brown 13, Fore 10, Sterling 4, Hilton Broach 7, Sofie Purvis 15.
Northside Christian 2
The King’s Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had an ace, three kills, one dig, and eight assists in a 25-19 and 25-19 loss at the double-elimination SCISA Class 2A state tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
ACES- TKA: Meredith Hoover 1, Frances Padgett 1.
KILLS- TKA: Hoover 3, Padgett 3, Emma Newton 2, Caitlin Cooksey 2.
ASSISTS- TKA: Hoover 8.
DIGS- TKA: Hoover 1.
OTHER SCORES: Beaufort Academy 2, Williamsburg Academy 0; Thomas Sumter defeated Carolina Academy and Greenwood Christian defeated Pee Dee Academy.