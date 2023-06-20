FLORENCE, S.C. -- The sixth annual QAT Florence Amateur Championship starts Friday at Traces Golf Club with a record 111 players.

But that's not all the buzz surrounding this three-day event, according to tournament director Chris Wegmann.

For one thing, both of 2022's top champions (women: Denise Bracket; men: Jamie Stanley) did not enter this year's tourney. Stanley won the past two men's overall crowns and three of the first five.

That makes Florence's Pake June, who finished second in the men's tourney last year, the favorite this weekend.

For the first time, golfers must sign up for the championship flight to have a chance at the top prize.

"They will play from a farther distance than the others, and the winner of the men and women's championship flights will earn world amateur golf ranking points," Wegmann said.

Tee times start at 9 a.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. the next two rounds.

"We're very pleased with the growth of the tournament," Wegmann said. "We've gone from 36 people the first year to now over 100, and people make it an event on their calendar and schedule their vacations around it."

Of course, there will be other flights to ensure as much fun as competition.

But Saturday's tournament party might be the toast of the weekend.

"The event is well run, and Traces treats everybody nicely," Wegmann said. "We'll have a putting competition on the putting green."

But that's not all.

A closest-to-the-pin contest will be held with contestants using old, hickory wooden clubs from the early 1900s and 1920s replica golf balls.

"It's definitely a community that's been built around this golf tournament," Wegmann said.