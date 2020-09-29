Rally in 2nd set powers West Florence to 3-0 sweep of South

FLORENCE, S.C. – Warren Coker had a simple challenge for his team midway through the third set of Tuesday night’s matchup at South Florence.

“To play to their level – to play to the level that I know they can play to,” the West Florence volleyball coach said. “And they started stepping it up.”

The Knights closed out the final set and the 3-0 sweep of the rival Bruins – winning by scores of 25-12, 26-24 and 25-15.

West improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 6-4A while South fell to 2-4 overall.

It was 12-10 in the final game when WFHS rattled off 13 of the next 18 points to win the match going away.

“They started passing the ball to the setter, and the setters got the ball in the hitter’s hands,” Coker said. “And the hitters finally started finding holes and putting it away. I always tell them, it’s not how hard you kill a ball, it’s how well you can find a hole and put the ball in it.”

It was not an easy sweep by any means as the Knights found themselves in a deep hole in the second game. South came out of the break strong – scoring 10 of the first 13 points to build a 7-point advantage.