Rally in 2nd set powers West Florence to 3-0 sweep of South

FLORENCE, S.C. – Warren Coker had a simple challenge for his team midway through the third set of Tuesday night’s matchup at South Florence.
“To play to their level – to play to the level that I know they can play to,” the West Florence volleyball coach said. “And they started stepping it up.”
The Knights closed out the final set and the 3-0 sweep of the rival Bruins – winning by scores of 25-12, 26-24 and 25-15.
West improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 6-4A while South fell to 2-4 overall.
It was 12-10 in the final game when WFHS rattled off 13 of the next 18 points to win the match going away.
“They started passing the ball to the setter, and the setters got the ball in the hitter’s hands,” Coker said. “And the hitters finally started finding holes and putting it away. I always tell them, it’s not how hard you kill a ball, it’s how well you can find a hole and put the ball in it.”
It was not an easy sweep by any means as the Knights found themselves in a deep hole in the second game. South came out of the break strong – scoring 10 of the first 13 points to build a 7-point advantage.
“I think they found their rhythm that second set,” Bruins coach Alexa Carfley said of her squad. “It took them a little while to get going, but second set they really started to work well together. Couldn’t be happier with how we played in the second set. They know that’s what I look for, and as long as they can keep that momentum, they’ll be fine.
“We working on improving every day, and that’s all I can ask from them.”
West turned things around, however, and outscored the Bruins 12-3 to take a brief lead. It was back-and forth the rest of the way with the teams tied on three separate occasions, including at 24-24.
But West managed to get the last two points for the come-from-behind victory.
“The first set, we came out with the intensity I wanted to see,” Coker said. “We were talking and communicating. We were doing the little things right – the mechanical things right.
“In the second set, we got a little complacent…We were having a tough time picking up their serves. They had some really good serves. But once we found our rhythm, we just chipped away at it little by little.”
Coker credited Rileigh Yearsich and Alyssa Owens with some big serves during that stretch. Yearsich finished with three kills and an ace while Owens had two kills and three aces.
The duo also combined for 28 assists with 21 coming from Owens.
Emmy Rollins had 16 kills to lead West followed by Rion Caldwell with nine and Annalia Cook with five. Rollins also had three blocks and eight digs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!