RedWolves' 5-game plans nearly sold out

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves have sold out 80 percent of their five-game plan, team president Cameron Kovach announced Tuesday.

The five-game plan is an all-you-can-eat ticket package that was announced on Oct. 14. The plan includes unlimited hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, cookies, soft drinks and water.

It also comes with a limited edition RedWolves hat and features the five best games on the schedule, including three with postgame fireworks shows. Each plan is $15 per game or $75 per seat.

Steve DeLay and Brandon Raphael of SRO Partners teamed up with Kevin Barth as majority partners of the RedWolves three months ago. The ownership group appointed Kovach as president in mid-October and he instituted a ticket strategy plan which has led the organization to this point.

Along with ticket sales, the RedWolves are continuing to work with the city of Florence on a new stadium which will be built in time for the 2022 season which will be located across from the Dr. Eddie Floyd Floyd Tennis Center on Jennie O'Bryan Ave.