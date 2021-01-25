RedWolves announce additional 5-game plan option

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves announced Monday that the club’s 5-Game "Plan A" is sold out.

“It is amazing that we have reached this point so quickly,” team president Cameron Kovach said. “I am thrilled that there is so much interest in our organization and upcoming season.”

Kovach also introduced 5-Game "Plan B," which will include the team’s second set of five biggest games for the 2021 campaign.

“Seeing that there is this much excitement around our team, it was a no brainer to add another all-you-can-eat 5-game plan,” Kovach added.

The new five-game plan also will include unlimited hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, cookies, soda and water for $15 per game ($75 per seat for the duration of the plan). Each 5-game plan buyer will receive a limited edition RedWolves hat and the ability to participate in the ticket exchange program.

Every 5-game plan buyer also will receive priority to select seats in the new stadium for the 2022 season ahead of the general public.