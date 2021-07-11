RedWolves blank Bananas for 1st loss of 2nd half of CPL season

SAVANNAH, Ga. − The Florence RedWolves earned an 8-0 victory over Savannah on Saturday night in seven innings − the first loss for the Bananas in the second half of the Coastal Plain League season.

Florence (10-19 overall, 3-5 in 2nd half) is off until Wednesday when the RedWolves will welcome Macon to Sparrow Stadium for a 7 p.m. game.

Saturday was only Savannah's (26-4, 7-1) fourth loss overall and it was the first time the Bananas have been held scoreless this season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three Florence pitchers combined on the shutout with Andrew Shaw picking up the win. He went four innings and allowed two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Zachary Rodgers and Garret Kellogg-Clarke tossed the final three frames. They combined to allow four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The RedWolves got all the offense they needed in the top of the first. A.J. Liu, Brody Hopkins and Trey Law all had RBI singles, with Law's knock driving in a pair.

Florence added on in the fifth inning behind Lukas Polanco's three-run homer. Polanco finished with four RBI on the night after walking with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

Kyle McShaffry, Brody Wortham and Hopkins all finished 2 for 4 for the RedWolves. Wortham and former South Florence High standout Will Hardee each scored a pair of runs.