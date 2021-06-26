RedWolves close out first half with 4-2 win over Asheboro

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence RedWolves closed out the first half of their Coastal Plain League schedule with a 4-2 victory over Asheboro in seven innings on Saturday at Sparrow Stadium.

Alex Peterson and Will Hardee each had doubles for the RedWolves (7-14) while Todd Mattox picked up his first triple of the season. Hardee, Mattox and Brody Wortham each drove in a run as Florence plated four across the fourth and fifth innings.

Meanwhile three RedWolves pitchers combined to allow just four hits against the Copperheads. Andrew Shaw picked up the win after going four innings and allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Brody Hopkins and Caleb Bly combined to toss three shutout frames to close out the game, with Bly picking up the save.

Florence returns to action Monday when it hosts Holly Springs at 7 p.m.