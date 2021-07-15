RedWolves fall to Macon 9-6

FLORENCE, S.C. – Free passes, a couple of big innings by Macon and a disputed double play that went against Florence all added up to a 9-6 loss for the RedWolves on Wednesday at Sparrow Stadium.
Florence (10-20 overall, 3-6 in 2nd half) returns to action Thursday night when it travels to Asheboro.
Scoreless through three innings, the Bacon broke through with a five-spot in the top of the fourth. Three singles, a walk and a wild pitch plated the first two runs, then third baseman Nik Levensteins provided the big blow with a three-run homer to right field.
All three runs came with two outs.
The RedWolves got a pair of runs back on Lukas Polanco’s two-run homer, but Macon plated three more in the fifth on three hits and a sacrifice fly.
After Brody Wortham doubled in a run in the fifth, Florence pulled within 8-5 in the sixth behind Lex Tuten’s RBI double and a throwing error that plated another run.
It was 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh when an obstruction call likely cut short a RedWolves’ rally. Florence loaded the bases with no outs and got a run home on Brody Hopkins’ RBI single. Tuten then hit a ground ball to short and Hopkins was forced out at second. Tuten beat the throw to first a run scored, but obstruction was called on Hopkins for his slide.
Tuten was by rule called out and both runners returned to their bases, so instead of trailing by two with runners at the corners and one down, the RedWolves found themselves trailing by three with runners on second and third and two down.
A flyout to center ended the inning and the threat and the scored remained 9-6 until the end.
Wortham had two hits for Florence as did Hopkins and Francis Marion’s Tyler Reynolds.
Three RedWolves pitchers combined to strike out 13 Macon batters, but also walked seven.