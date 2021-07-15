RedWolves fall to Macon 9-6

FLORENCE, S.C. – Free passes, a couple of big innings by Macon and a disputed double play that went against Florence all added up to a 9-6 loss for the RedWolves on Wednesday at Sparrow Stadium.

Florence (10-20 overall, 3-6 in 2nd half) returns to action Thursday night when it travels to Asheboro.

Scoreless through three innings, the Bacon broke through with a five-spot in the top of the fourth. Three singles, a walk and a wild pitch plated the first two runs, then third baseman Nik Levensteins provided the big blow with a three-run homer to right field.

All three runs came with two outs.

The RedWolves got a pair of runs back on Lukas Polanco’s two-run homer, but Macon plated three more in the fifth on three hits and a sacrifice fly.

After Brody Wortham doubled in a run in the fifth, Florence pulled within 8-5 in the sixth behind Lex Tuten’s RBI double and a throwing error that plated another run.