RedWolves fall to Salamanders 3-1

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. − Florence dropped its second straight game Friday night after falling to Holly Springs 3-1.

The RedWolves (4-11) will return home to Sparrow Stadium to face Morehead City on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Four Salamander pitchers combined to allow just five hits against the RedWolves. Isaac Coffey went the first five innings to pick up the victory as he allowed no runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Shaw was the hard-luck loser for Florence. He went five innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Joshua Cerejo tossed three scoreless frames to close out the game for the RedWolves, striking out four in the process.

Offensively, Clayton Peterson was the lone Florence player with multiple hits. Alex Peterson had a double and South Florence's Will Hardee also had a hit.

On Thursday, the RedWolves lost to Savannah 6-0. Four Banana pitchers combined on the six-hit shutout, with Joseph Miller striking out seven in four innings of work. Savannah pitchers fanned 11 in the game.

Clayton Peterson had two hits again and Hardee finished 1 for 3.