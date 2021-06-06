RedWolves fall to Salamanders 7-4

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. − The Holly Springs Salamanders rallied late in the bottom of the eight inning to defeat the Florence RedWolves for the third time this season by a score of 7-4 at Ting Stadium.

Florence pounced on the Salamanders early in the second inning. Cade Watson and Justin Horn scored on a Kyle McShaffrey double to give the RedWolves a 2-0 lead early in the contest.

Former South Florence standout Will Hardee had an RBI groundout which helped give Florence a 3-2 lead after four innings.

The RedWolves scored their final run in the seventh as Alex Peterson scored an unearned tally off Nolan Bolt, leading at the stretch 4-2.

In the eight inning, Josh Hood hit two-run homer that tied the game at 4-4.

The Salamanders scored three more runs in the inning to pull away for the win. Of their seven runs, only three were earned.

The Salamanders move to 5-1 on the season, Florence falls to 2-4.