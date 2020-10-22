RedWolves hire Schuster as new coach

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence RedWolves have undergone a number of changes in the last few months, and that list includes a new coach who will guide the team in 2021.

Jake Schuster, who served as an assistant with the RedWolves in 2019 and with the Macon Bacon in 2018, was announced Thursday as the team’s new skipper.

“Jake stood out in our search for a head coach as someone who cared about the organization,” team President Cameron Kovach said in a statement released by the team. “He will be very involved with the community and serve as a leader for our players.”

Schuster replaces Ryan Vruggink, who led the RedWolves to a 22-28 record in 2019 and was slated to return in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the club to cancel the season.

Schuster will be the fourth different head coach to start a season for the RedWolves since 2017. Corey Brownsten, who was at the helm to begin the 2018 campaign, resigned midseason as did Travis Graves in ’17.

Schuster has spent the last two years as the pitching coach for Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. In a season shortened to 25 games by the pandemic, the Commodores’ staff had a 3.02 ERA with 214 strikeouts in 185 innings pitched.