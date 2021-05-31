RedWolves, McDonald’s partner on Friends and Family 4-Pack

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence RedWolves President Cameron Kovach announced Monday the all-new McDonald’s Friends and Family 4-Pack plan with the first game taking place June 11.

The McDonald’s Friends and Family 4-Pack includes four reserved tickets to the RedWolves game on Friday, June 11, four RedWolves hats and four meal vouchers to McDonald’s. The meal vouchers may be used for three different options at 12 participating McDonald’s locations – Big Mac, 10 Chicken McNuggets or Cheeseburger Combo with a medium drink and medium fries.

“We are excited to partner with such a well-known brand like McDonald’s,” Kovach said. “This single-game promotion brings a lot of value to our fans. Not only can you catch a game with your family or friends, but you will receive a hat for each person in your party and a great meal.”

For a total retail value of $148, fans interested in this package will only pay $40, the same price as four reserved seats at a Florence RedWolves game.