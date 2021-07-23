REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: FMU's Reynolds has pair of solid debuts for RedWolves

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tyler Reynolds got an early look at his new baseball home, and so far it seems like a comfortable fit.

Reynolds, a rising freshman at Francis Marion University, made his first appearances for the Florence RedWolves last week at the plate and on the mound.

He had solid outings for each – going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored on July 14 while playing shortstop against Macon.

Reynolds then tossed three scoreless innings of relief against Asheboro the next night – allowing just one hit with four strikeouts against the Copperheads.

Other FMU players are still performing solidly as well. Will Hardee, the former South Florence High standout, is batting .296 in 28 games played with seven doubles and 13 RBI. He’s had at least one hit in each of his last four games.

Todd Mattox returned to the lineup on July 19 against Morehead City and went 1 for 3 with an RBI. The Patriots infielder is still batting .306 for the year.

The RedWolves are 10-25 overall and 3-11 in the second half of the Coastal Plain League season. Florence was scheduled to play at Morehead City on Friday before taking on the Macon Eggs in a non-league game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium.