REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: FMU's Reynolds has pair of solid debuts for RedWolves

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tyler Reynolds got an early look at his new baseball home, and so far it seems like a comfortable fit.
Reynolds, a rising freshman at Francis Marion University, made his first appearances for the Florence RedWolves last week at the plate and on the mound.
He had solid outings for each – going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored on July 14 while playing shortstop against Macon.
Reynolds then tossed three scoreless innings of relief against Asheboro the next night – allowing just one hit with four strikeouts against the Copperheads.
Other FMU players are still performing solidly as well. Will Hardee, the former South Florence High standout, is batting .296 in 28 games played with seven doubles and 13 RBI. He’s had at least one hit in each of his last four games.
Todd Mattox returned to the lineup on July 19 against Morehead City and went 1 for 3 with an RBI. The Patriots infielder is still batting .306 for the year.
The RedWolves are 10-25 overall and 3-11 in the second half of the Coastal Plain League season. Florence was scheduled to play at Morehead City on Friday before taking on the Macon Eggs in a non-league game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium.
Piper among 50 CPL players taken in MLB draft
Kenny Piper, who played for the Florence RedWolves in 2019, was one of 50 current and former players taken in the MLB draft last week.
Piper was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round – the 551st overall pick.
In 39 games in 2019, Piper batted .248 with five home runs and 23 RBI. He scored 25 runs and stole five bases.
Trey Sweeney, who played for Wilson in 2020, went 20th overall to the New York Yankees. Ryan Cusick, who played for High Point-Thomasville in 2020, was taken 24th by the Atlanta Braves.
In all, 13 of the 15 current CPL clubs had a player taken. Lexington County and Savannah led the way with eight former players each followed by Wilson with seven.
HiToms’ Corder, Sharks’ Logusch earn CPL weekly honors
High Point-Thomasville’s Matt Corder and Wilmington’s Nick Logusch were named the CPL’s Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the week of July 12 – July 18.
Corder, a rising sophomore at Mississippi State, batted .625 in three games for the HiToms. In eight at-bats he notched one double, two home runs and two RBI while scoring three runs. He also drew three walks to push his on-base percentage to .727 to go along with a 1.875 slugging and 2.602 OPS.