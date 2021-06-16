REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: Offense starting to heat up

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jake Schuster had no complaints about how his team was swinging the bats early on in the Coastal Plain League season.
Even if the results weren't always what the RedWolves wanted.
“I thought we took a lot of good swings early – we just weren’t all the way there with our timing,” Schuster said. “But here in the last week or so we’ve been able to get on time a lot more and get the barrel out front.
“Now those good swings are doing damage instead of fouling balls off.”
The last four games have seen a noticeable uptick in offense from the RedWolves – culminating in Tuesday’s 13-run, 18-hit outburst against Lexington County (both season highs).
Florence has scored 32 runs in its past four games. By contrast, the RedWolves scored 30 runs through their first six games of the season.
“I think they’ve done a better job of getting the barrel out front and not fouling pitches off behind us and being late on fastballs,” Schuster said. “We’re able to catch pitches where we need to and get extended and eventually do damage.
“…Mostly it’s been getting timing down and a little bit of the guys getting used to having the wooden bat in their hands.”
Schuster has also settled in on a handful of names he can pencil into the lineup most every day. Kyle McShaffry (.378 avg., HR, 11 RBI) has been solid at the top of the order with Lukas Polanco (.350 avg., HR, 7 RBI) filling in nicely in the cleanup spot.
“We’ve got a good thing going with McShaffry leading off for us,” Schuster said. “Polanco’s done a great job in the four hole and we’ve been able to kind of get some consistency around those guys. It’s a little in and out, but Will Hardee (.333 avg., 7 RBI) has been at the top a lot and Alex Peterson (.200 avg., HR, 3 RBI) has now protected Polanco some, which has been a huge, huge deal.
“So we’re starting to get some consistency there.”
Schuster has also seen consistency out of a number of arms in the rotation and the bullpen. Lathan Todd leads the team with 18 strikeouts while Caleb Bly and Zach Rodgers have been solid out of the bullpen all season.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have contributed very well,” the first-year RedWolves coach said. “I think them getting their feet wet and getting a couple of outings underneath their belts, they’ll just continue to get better.”
Consistency in those areas has not translated to the win column just yet as Florence sits at 4-9 overall, but Schuster believes it will.
“We’ve played a lot of close games and we’ve played some games that I felt like we should have won that didn’t go our way,” he said. “I’ve really been impressed with our group’s ability to show up every day and compete and move on from the day before.
“I think as we keep doing that, we’ll be just fine. Some of those games will start to go our way in the back end.”
Peninsula, Savannah still sit atop divisions
Nearly a month into the season, Peninsula and Savannah are still the CPL East and West Division leaders, respectively.
The Pilots are 9-2 overall, but their lead has shrunk considerably from when they were undefeated last week. Holly Springs (9-3) is right on their heels with Wilmington (7-4) and Morehead City (6-4) not far behind.
Florence (4-9) is in fifth place followed by Tri-City (3-8) and Wilson (2-6).
In the West, the Bananas (12-1) have only dropped one contest – a 5-4 decision to Macon. Even so, they are comfortably ahead of second-place High Point-Thomasville (6-2) with Martinsville (5-5) sitting in third place.
The Spartanburgers (5-6), Asheboro (4-7), Lexington County (4-7), Forest City (3-8), and Macon (2-9) round out the rest of the division.
CPL Hitter, Pitcher of the Week awards announced
Holly Springs' Marek Chlup was named the CPL Hitter of the Week for June 6-13 while Savannah’s Kyle Luigs earned the Pitcher of the Week honor.
Chlup had five extra base hits including three homers. He batted .462 while driving in four runs and scoring eight.
Luigs tossed six shutout innings on June 11 against Macon, allowing just one hit with no walks and nine strikeouts. He has a league-leading 21 strikeouts and a 0.60 ERA after three starts this season.