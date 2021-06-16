REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: Offense starting to heat up

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jake Schuster had no complaints about how his team was swinging the bats early on in the Coastal Plain League season.

Even if the results weren't always what the RedWolves wanted.

“I thought we took a lot of good swings early – we just weren’t all the way there with our timing,” Schuster said. “But here in the last week or so we’ve been able to get on time a lot more and get the barrel out front.

“Now those good swings are doing damage instead of fouling balls off.”

The last four games have seen a noticeable uptick in offense from the RedWolves – culminating in Tuesday’s 13-run, 18-hit outburst against Lexington County (both season highs).

Florence has scored 32 runs in its past four games. By contrast, the RedWolves scored 30 runs through their first six games of the season.

“I think they’ve done a better job of getting the barrel out front and not fouling pitches off behind us and being late on fastballs,” Schuster said. “We’re able to catch pitches where we need to and get extended and eventually do damage.