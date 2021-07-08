REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: RedWolves host Blowfish in pivotal I-20 Series matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – The I-20 Rivalry Series is going down to the wire, and Friday’s matchup will likely go a long way in determining if the defending champion Florence RedWolves keep the trophy for another year or not.
Florence currently holds the advantage in its yearly head-to-head matchups with Lexington County, but the Blowfish earned the win in the most recent meeting to pull within 3-2.
Only three games remain, but the RedWolves have the added advantage of two of those being held at Sparrow Stadium. Aside from Friday’s 7 p.m. contest, Florence also hosts the final matchup of the year on July 26. The Blowfish’s lone remaining home game is scheduled for July 16.
The home team has gone 4-1 in the series so far this season, with the only road win coming during Florence’s victory on June 15.
The first two contests were fairly even with each team earning a victory. The RedWolves took the opener 4-2 before the Blowfish rebounded with a 12-11 victory in Lexington.
The last three meetings have been somewhat lopsided, however. Florence has won by scores of 13-5 and 7-3 while LC won the last matchup 14-9.
The series has seen a little bit of everything, although offense has carried the way in most of the games. Florence has scored 44 combined runs while Lexington has plated 36. The RedWolves have also pounded out 58 hits compared to the Blowfish’s tally of 43.
Miscues have also been costly. LC’s four errors in the opening contest were a big key in Florence’s victory while the RedWolves committed four errors apiece in each of their losses against the Blowfish this season.
CPL Players of the WeekThe CPL recently announced that Forest City slugger Will Butcher and High Point-Thomasville pitcher Chace Harris were named Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the week of June 28-July 4.
Butcher, a redshirt freshman at the University of Charlotte, notched 12 total hits across 20 at-bats for an outstanding .600 batting average. He tallied five doubles in his five games played to go along with nine RBI and three runs scored.
The first baseman also drew one walk and stole one base on his way to a .609 on-base percentage, 1.459 OPS and .850 slugging.
On the mound, Harris was dominant all week for the HiToms – not allowing a run across four separate relief appearances against Asheboro (twice), Martinsville and Forest City.
The Ohio University senior went seven total innings, allowing only a single hit and three walks while striking out 10. He notched one win and one save, holding opponents to a .043 batting average and a 0.57 WHIP.
Crowded CPL East Division
The Florence RedWolves found themselves at the bottom looking up in the CPL East Division standings prior to Thursday’s contest, but not many games separate first place from last place nearly a week into the second half of the season.
Wilson (3-1) sits atop the standings with Morehead City (3-2) and Penninsula (4-3) not far off. Tri-City (2-2), Holly Springs (2-3), Wilmington (2-3) and Florence (2-4) round out the rest of the division.
In the West Division, Savannah (5-0) has yet to lose in the second half with High Point-Thomasville (4-2) in second place. Lexington County (4-3) and Asheboro (4-4) are right behind the HiToms followed by Macon (3-3), Forest City (3-3), Martinsville (3-5) and the Spartanburgers (0-6).