REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: RedWolves host Blowfish in pivotal I-20 Series matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – The I-20 Rivalry Series is going down to the wire, and Friday’s matchup will likely go a long way in determining if the defending champion Florence RedWolves keep the trophy for another year or not.

Florence currently holds the advantage in its yearly head-to-head matchups with Lexington County, but the Blowfish earned the win in the most recent meeting to pull within 3-2.

Only three games remain, but the RedWolves have the added advantage of two of those being held at Sparrow Stadium. Aside from Friday’s 7 p.m. contest, Florence also hosts the final matchup of the year on July 26. The Blowfish’s lone remaining home game is scheduled for July 16.

The home team has gone 4-1 in the series so far this season, with the only road win coming during Florence’s victory on June 15.

The first two contests were fairly even with each team earning a victory. The RedWolves took the opener 4-2 before the Blowfish rebounded with a 12-11 victory in Lexington.

The last three meetings have been somewhat lopsided, however. Florence has won by scores of 13-5 and 7-3 while LC won the last matchup 14-9.