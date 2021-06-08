REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: Shaffry, Rasmussen among CPL leaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two-plus weeks into the Coastal Plain League season, a pair of Florence RedWolves find themselves on the CPL leaderboard.

First baseman Kyle McShaffry was listed among the league leaders in a number of offensive categories prior to Tuesday’s game against Lexington County. The standout from the University of Texas at Tyler is batting .360 with nine hits and seven RBI in seven games.

His average ranks 19th among CPL batters while his hits rank seventh and his RBI mark is tied for fifth in the league.

Not surprisingly, those numbers are also tops among RedWolves players. Francis Marion University's Todd Mattox is next on the team with a .292 average and also ranks second with seven hits. Justin Horn and former South Florence High standout Will Hardee each have three RBI.

Shaffry had the best game of the young season on May 28 against Macon when he went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and four RBI. On Saturday against Holly Springs, Shaffry went 2 for 5 with a double and drove in two runs.

On the mound, John Rasmussen has been the workhorse for Florence and ranks third in the league with 11 innings pitched. The West Georgia University right-hander is 1-0 this season with a 1.63 ERA.