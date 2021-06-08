REDWOLVES NOTEBOOK: Shaffry, Rasmussen among CPL leaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two-plus weeks into the Coastal Plain League season, a pair of Florence RedWolves find themselves on the CPL leaderboard.
First baseman Kyle McShaffry was listed among the league leaders in a number of offensive categories prior to Tuesday’s game against Lexington County. The standout from the University of Texas at Tyler is batting .360 with nine hits and seven RBI in seven games.
His average ranks 19th among CPL batters while his hits rank seventh and his RBI mark is tied for fifth in the league.
Not surprisingly, those numbers are also tops among RedWolves players. Francis Marion University's Todd Mattox is next on the team with a .292 average and also ranks second with seven hits. Justin Horn and former South Florence High standout Will Hardee each have three RBI.
Shaffry had the best game of the young season on May 28 against Macon when he went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and four RBI. On Saturday against Holly Springs, Shaffry went 2 for 5 with a double and drove in two runs.
On the mound, John Rasmussen has been the workhorse for Florence and ranks third in the league with 11 innings pitched. The West Georgia University right-hander is 1-0 this season with a 1.63 ERA.
Rasmussen has allowed just two earned runs this year – one in each start. He struck out eight against Macon on May 28 and six against Wilmington on June 6 to give him 14 this season, which was the top mark in the league prior to Tuesday’s games.
Peninsula, Savannah unbeaten and leading divisions
Two CPL teams remain unbeaten and both are leading their respective divisions.
In the East, the Peninsula Pilots are 5-0 and hold the edge over second-place Holly Springs (5-2). Morehead City (4-2) is third followed by Wilson (2-3) with Florence (2-5) and Tri-City (2-5) tied at the bottom.
After starting the season 2-1, the RedWolves were in the midst of a four-game losing streak entering Tuesday's game against the Blowfish (2-4), who stood in fifth place in the West Division.
Everyone was looking up at Savannah (7-0) in first place. High Point-Thomasville (4-1) was second followed by Asheboro (2-2), Forest City (3-4), the Spartanburgers (4-3), Lexington County, Martinsville (1-4) and Macon (0-6).
The Petitt Cup Playoffs are slated to begin Aug. 1 with divisional championship rounds (best of three series). The Petitt Cup Championship will be Aug. 5-7 pitting the divisional round winners against each other in a best of three series.
The end of the first half of the season is June 27.
Weather affecting CPL schedule already
The recent wet weather in the area has affected a number of games across the CPL.