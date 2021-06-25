RedWolves rally past Blowfish 7-3

From staff reports
FLORENCE, S.C. − A five-run sixth inning helped the Florence RedWolves rally past Lexington County for a 7-3 victory Thursday at Sparrow Stadium.
The RedWolves improved to 6-12 overall.
Edgar Cruz had two hits including a double for Florence while Trey Law went 2 for 4. Kaden Peterson and Lukas Polanco each picked up an RBI.
Florence was helped out in the fifth inning by a Blowfish error, two walks and a couple of wild pitches.
Four RedWolves pitchers were able to shut down the LC offense most of the night as the Blowfish managed just two hits.
