RedWolves rally past Blowfish 7-3

FLORENCE, S.C. − A five-run sixth inning helped the Florence RedWolves rally past Lexington County for a 7-3 victory Thursday at Sparrow Stadium.

The RedWolves improved to 6-12 overall.

Edgar Cruz had two hits including a double for Florence while Trey Law went 2 for 4. Kaden Peterson and Lukas Polanco each picked up an RBI.

Florence was helped out in the fifth inning by a Blowfish error, two walks and a couple of wild pitches.

Four RedWolves pitchers were able to shut down the LC offense most of the night as the Blowfish managed just two hits.