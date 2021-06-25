 Skip to main content
RedWolves rally past Blowfish 7-3
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

RedWolves rally past Blowfish 7-3

Florence RedWolves vs. Lexington County

Scenes from Thursday night's matchup between the Florence RedWolves and Lexington County Blowfish at Sparrow Stadium.

 CALEB REEVES / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. − A five-run sixth inning helped the Florence RedWolves rally past Lexington County for a 7-3 victory Thursday at Sparrow Stadium.

The RedWolves improved to 6-12 overall.

Edgar Cruz had two hits including a double for Florence while Trey Law went 2 for 4. Kaden Peterson and Lukas Polanco each picked up an RBI.

Florence was helped out in the fifth inning by a Blowfish error, two walks and a couple of wild pitches.

Four RedWolves pitchers were able to shut down the LC offense most of the night as the Blowfish managed just two hits.

