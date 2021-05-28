RedWolves rebound with 11-2 win over Macon

MACON, Ga. − A night after being shut out, the Florence RedWolves exploded for 11 runs Friday to pick up their first win of the season, 11-2 over Macon.

Florence (1-1) will host Wilmington on Saturday at 7 p.m. in its next game.

The RedWolves scored nine runs over the first three innings against the Bacon. Already leading 1-0, South Florence alum and Francis Marion standout Will Hardee doubled in a pair in the second during a four-run frame.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Florence put up another four-spot in the third. Kyle McShaffry and Landon Lucas each doubled in a run. McShaffry added an RBI single later in the game to finish 2 for 3 with four RBI.

Edgar Cruz and Kaleb Harrison also doubled as the RedWolves pounded out seven hits.

Meanwhile John Rasmussen gave Florence a quality start on the mound. He tossed five innings and allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Four more relievers combined to allow just one more run on three hits.