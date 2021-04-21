RedWolves seek host families for '21 season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves baseball team is currently searching for host families for the upcoming season.

The RedWolves’ players come from various collegiate programs across the country and will need places to stay during the 2021 campaign, which runs May 27-July 31.

Potential host families are asked to provide a bathroom for the player, a place to sleep and a place for them to do their personal laundry and cook. It is also recommended that the host family is located within 30 minutes of Sparrow Stadium in Florence (4700 East Palmetto St.).

Host families will receive tickets to all home regular season RedWolves games for each member of the immediate family this season.

Members of the community who are interested in learning more or applying to serve as a host family should visit http://FlorenceRedWolves.com/031221-host-families for more details and to fill out an interest form.

A member of the RedWolves staff will contact interested families who fill out the online form and set up a home visit. Families who are selected to host a player will be notified two weeks before the season.

If you have any questions, please call the team office at (843) 629-0700.