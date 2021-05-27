RedWolves shut out 5-0 in season opener

FLORENCE, S.C. − Three Holly Springs pitchers combined to shut out Florence on Thursday as the RedWolves dropped their season opener 5-0 at Sparrow Stadium.

Florence (0-1) is back in action Friday night at Macon before returning home Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest against Wilmington.

The game and the season got off to a rough start for the RedWolves as the Salamanders took a 3-0 lead after just a half inning.

Patrick Bott, a first-year freshman for Clemson University this past season, walked the first three batters he faced. He balked in one run, but looked as if he might get out of the inning with no further damage when Holly Springs third baseman Benjamin Miller hit a grounder to short.

The RedWolves got the first out at second, but the throw to first sailed wide as two more runs came home.

Bott settled down, however, and followed with three scoreless frames. He exited after four innings giving up two earned runs on no hits with seven strikeouts and seven walks.

The Salamanders scored just two more runs the rest of the game as a trio of Florence pitchers kept the RedWolves' within striking distance.